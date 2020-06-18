180 Amherst Road

Amenities
This single family home in Sunderland offers plenty of space and privacy! Comparably spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The sunny eat in kitchen is fully applianced with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Washer & Dryer are located in the home for your convenience. Large enclosed porch for relaxing or entertaining, goes perfect with the spacious and private yard. Plenty of parking. On the bus route with quick access to UMASS Amherst off Rt 116. Pets are negotiable.
Rent includes: Lawn Care & 24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Tenant is Responsible for: Heat (Oil), Snow Removal, Hot Water, Electric, Trash Removal, Cable/ Internet.
Available July 1st, 2020
For more information or to schedule a showing:
Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935
Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com
** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**