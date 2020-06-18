180 Amherst Road

Amenities

This single family home in Sunderland offers plenty of space and privacy! Comparably spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The sunny eat in kitchen is fully applianced with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Washer & Dryer are located in the home for your convenience. Large enclosed porch for relaxing or entertaining, goes perfect with the spacious and private yard. Plenty of parking. On the bus route with quick access to UMASS Amherst off Rt 116. Pets are negotiable.



Rent includes: Lawn Care & 24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Tenant is Responsible for: Heat (Oil), Snow Removal, Hot Water, Electric, Trash Removal, Cable/ Internet.



Available July 1st, 2020



