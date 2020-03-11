159 Amherst Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Spacious & well kept single family home located in Sunderland is now available for rent! Ideal for a family or a group of friends, this home has it all! 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open concept floor plan, and a private back deck. The kitchen comes fully applianced with a stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, breakfast bar & new granite counter tops. Located on the bus route with quick access to UMASS Amherst off of Rt 116. Pets are negotiable. First, Last & Security required upon move in.



Rent includes: Lawn Care & 24-hour Emergency Maintenance

Tenant is Responsible for: Heat (Electric), Snow Removal, Hot Water, Electric, Trash Removal, Cable/ Internet.



Available July 1st, 2020



** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**