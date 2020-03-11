All apartments in Sunderland
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:04 AM

159 Amherst Road

159 Amherst Road · (413) 296-8935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

159 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA 01375

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,995

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Spacious & well kept single family home located in Sunderland is now available for rent! Ideal for a family or a group of friends, this home has it all! 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open concept floor plan, and a private back deck. The kitchen comes fully applianced with a stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, breakfast bar & new granite counter tops. Located on the bus route with quick access to UMASS Amherst off of Rt 116. Pets are negotiable. First, Last & Security required upon move in.

Rent includes: Lawn Care & 24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Tenant is Responsible for: Heat (Electric), Snow Removal, Hot Water, Electric, Trash Removal, Cable/ Internet.

Available July 1st, 2020

For more information or to schedule a showing:
Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935
Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com

** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Amherst Road have any available units?
159 Amherst Road has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 159 Amherst Road have?
Some of 159 Amherst Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Amherst Road currently offering any rent specials?
159 Amherst Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Amherst Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 Amherst Road is pet friendly.
Does 159 Amherst Road offer parking?
No, 159 Amherst Road does not offer parking.
Does 159 Amherst Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Amherst Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Amherst Road have a pool?
No, 159 Amherst Road does not have a pool.
Does 159 Amherst Road have accessible units?
No, 159 Amherst Road does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Amherst Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 Amherst Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Amherst Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Amherst Road does not have units with air conditioning.
