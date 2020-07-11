/
apartments with washer dryer
8 Apartments for rent in South Amherst, MA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road, North Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,345
1119 sqft
Settle for Everything, Nothing Less. North Square Apartments at The Mill District is redefining apartment living in Amherst. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments are designed to make your home a place of comfort and sophisticated style.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 301
70 University Dr, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
696 sqft
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
28 River Drive
28 River Drive, Hampshire County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
River Front Single Family For Rent! - This unique single family home has sweeping, large rooms with picturesque views of the Connecticut River! Tenants will enjoy expansive windows and hardwood floors throughout the first floor.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 308
70 University Dr, Amherst Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
752 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
Results within 10 miles of South Amherst
Last updated July 8 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
180 Amherst Road
180 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
This single family home in Sunderland offers plenty of space and privacy! Comparably spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The sunny eat in kitchen is fully applianced with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave.
Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
22 Hooker Ave - 2
22 Hooker Avenue, Northampton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
135 Main St
135 Main Street, Northampton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2388 sqft
Spectacular views from this 3 story rental property in the center of Northampton. Looking down from the roof top deck you get to witness all that the center of town has to offer.
