1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:32 PM
50 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sharon, MA
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Results within 5 miles of Sharon
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
683 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
61 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
8 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
731 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
793 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 10 at 05:25pm
3 Units Available
Twin Oaks Village
149 Oakland St, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,169
564 sqft
Twin Oaks Village apartments are in walking distance to the Mansfield Commuter Rail station, and located near Rtes. 106, 140, I95 & I495, downtown Mansfield and both Mansfield Commons and Patriot Place.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 4 at 02:12pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 28 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
667 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
199 Pleasant St 3
199 Pleasant Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Spacious, well-maintained apartment near downtown - Property Id: 131759 Spacious well maintained one room apt. in Stoughton. New floors, freshly painted, Move-in ready. Off-street parking available.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
28 Faxon St.
28 Faxon Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
57 Will Dr
57 Will Drive, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
756 sqft
Fully renovated, second level condo located in the desirable Canton Village. Spacious Master bedroom with generous walk in closet. Complex offers laundry in the lower level, large swimming pool, picnic and barbeque grills.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Norwood Centre
1 Unit Available
601 Washington Street
601 Washington Street, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
580 sqft
Elegant, newly constructed rental in the heart of Norwood center, offering one bedroom, a large family room, quality craftsmanship and central air. A fantastic opportunity, only steps away from everything Norwood has to offer. Showing now.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
15 Park Avenue - 11
15 Park Avenue, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
620 sqft
www.laurellake.com
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
130 University Unit 1112
130 University Ave, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1021 sqft
** Best priced rental unit in Westwood Place ** Beautiful ** Brand New, Quality built, custom condo, with features & upgrades, offers immediate occupancy- Be the first one in - Take a tour of the beautiful, spacious, enjoyable home offering,
Results within 10 miles of Sharon
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Randolph
9 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
878 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
27 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
632 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
862 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
12 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
828 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
