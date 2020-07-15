/
2 bedroom apartments
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Salisbury, MA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
4 Units Available
Tidewater at Salisbury
191 Beach Rd, Salisbury, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1177 sqft
New construction minutes away from Salisbury Beach. 1-2 bedroom apartments with salt marsh views. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and upscale kitchens. Smoke-free community features pool, gym and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
107 Atlantic Avenue
107 Atlantic Avenue, Salisbury, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Direct oceanfront (top flr. of 3 unit condo) Quiet, safe neighborhood. Private picnic area/private dune crossing. Oceanfront deck for sunrise & moon rise. Street side deck for sunsets (Newburyport skyline) Merrimack River. Off St.
Results within 1 mile of Salisbury
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
South End
6 Temple Street, Unit 3
6 Temple Street, Newburyport, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
964 sqft
2 Bedroom - Downtown Newburyport - Spacious downtown condo with large kitchen and cozy fireplace in living room. There is plenty of storage and space for a small office.
Results within 5 miles of Salisbury
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
12 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
923 sqft
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
502 High Street
502 High St, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
30070 sqft
Year Round! Two bedroom apartment with assigned parking! Ample cabinet and counter space in the kitchen! Newer carpets and AC. Tenant responsible for electric/heat. Shared coin-op laundry. Additional storage space available.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
471 High Street
471 High Street, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Apartment is one unit of 6. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen, closets and pantry.Bedrooms are carpeted , living room has wood flooring, bath has tile as does Kitchen. Upgraded appliances. Approx. 950 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Salisbury
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
838 Lafayette Road
838 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1240 sqft
This is one of three units in the building. Neat and clean. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Carpet except kitchen and bath. Approx. 1240 sq. ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Myrica Avenue
10 Myrica Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1345 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
165 Bunker Hill Avenue
165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.
1 of 16
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
96 East Main St.
96 E Main St, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
96 East Main St. Available 04/15/20 Cape Style Single Family Home in Merrimac, MA - Adorable cape style single family home located on East Main St. Eat-in kitchen includes gas stove and refrigerator.
