furnished apartments
143 Furnished Apartments for rent in Revere, MA
1 Unit Available
Downtown Revere
585 Revere Beach Parkway
585 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
949 sqft
585 Revere Beach Parkway - Unit 412 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths - included heat & hot water - 1 car garage space - partially furnished - AVAILABLE AUG 1st: Spacious and sunny corner unit featuring 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths
12 Units Available
Soldiers Home
Parkside Commons
100 Stockton St, Chelsea, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,832
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1002 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have oversized floor plans. Fully-equipped kitchens feature efficient appliances. The complex has a pool and a recently renovated fitness center. Located by Paul A. Dever Park.
29 Units Available
West End
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1200 sqft
Building is on the Charles River with views of Charlesbank Park. Offers community basketball court, bocce court, tennis court and more. Conveniently located next to the Longfellow Bridge and the Massachusetts General Hospital.
40 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,675
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,685
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,025
1037 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
37 Units Available
Kendall Square
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,820
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1126 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
14 Units Available
Kendall Square
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,050
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,925
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1073 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
47 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,215
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
53 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,258
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1063 sqft
Located moments away from the Massachusetts Turnpike, this community is a short drive from shopping and dining options. Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring. Amenities include gym, clubhouse and beautiful view of the waterfront.
38 Units Available
East Cambridge
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,522
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,792
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,748
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
59 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd., Boston, MA
Studio
$2,372
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,853
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,413
1034 sqft
Rising 21 stories above the Boston Seaport, 100 Pier 4 is the must-have address near downtown.
31 Units Available
Kendall Square
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,306
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,558
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
24 Units Available
West End
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,425
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1242 sqft
Convenient location near the Thoreau Path. Apartments offer sweeping views of the Charles River and Boston Harbor through large windows and from private balconies. Prepare meals at the kitchen's island while enjoying the scenery.
70 Units Available
Downtown Boston
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,645
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,574
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1091 sqft
Apartment homes with stunning views, stainless steel appliances and modern hard surface flooring. Fitness center, outdoor patio and rooftop lounge with grilling and entertaining areas.
28 Units Available
East Cambridge
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,438
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,471
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,994
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
28 Units Available
East Cambridge
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,200
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,645
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1079 sqft
Luxury units feature updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Community includes garage parking, on-call maintenance and courtyard. Located close to schools like MIT and Harvard University.
130 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,175
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,750
507 sqft
An impressive location, modern apartments and first-class tenant services combine to make 62 Boylston Street one of Boston's most convenient locations to experience true city living.
35 Units Available
Medford Street - The Neck
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,875
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
9 Units Available
D Street - West Broadway
West Square
320 D St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,795
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1010 sqft
Located just a few miles from Logan International Airport and the Seaport District, this complex is ideal for anyone who needs to access the MBTA Red Line Subway. Amenities include dishwashers, fireplaces, and more.
2 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,789
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
1 Unit Available
North End
2 Foster Ct.
2 Foster Court, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,975
400 sqft
Modern furnished penthouse studio Beautiful flooring, exposed brick and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Navy Yard and Waterfront park. Common laundry Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
Jeffries Point
182 Cottage St.
182 Cottage Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1430 sqft
You will love this condo! 4 Bed two bath spacious unit duplex unit. Updated Granite kitchen with W/D in the unit.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boston
120 Milk St.
120 Milk Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2400 sqft
PENTHOUSE ~ Furnished or Unfurnished ~ This option is comprised of TWO Large 2-Bed 2-Bath units, totaling 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2 Living Rooms, 2 Kitchens. Great views and light from twelve windows in this renovated apartment with hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boston
1 Devonshire St.
1 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, two bathroom split style apartment. Feature: a bay window in the living room and all granite counter tops. Kitchen features a full compliment of GE profile appliances. lovely view of Boston Harbor and the north end.
1 Unit Available
Telegraph Hill
169 I St.
169 I Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
Virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=z2rJcXxRdLR Beautifully FURNISHED duplex unit in the heart of Southie. Exposed brick, A/C, in-unit laundry, and newly renovated in 2018. Free street parking with permit. Terms: One year lease
