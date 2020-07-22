Apartment List
/
MA
/
raynham center
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Raynham Center, MA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Raynham Center should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 21 at 02:09 PM
5 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Raynham Center
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
24 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
Studio
$1,360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
City Center
230 School St 4
230 School St, Taunton, MA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
1 Bed, 2nd floor, $950/month, 1st,Last & Security - Property Id: 317080 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 2nd flr, no utilities, Month-to-Month, 1st - last & security, $950/mth, domestic cat or dog 25lbs or under full grown, ON street parking, no smoking, Lead cert'
Results within 10 miles of Raynham Center
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
1 Unit Available
Brockton Heights
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Sheridan St B
31 Sheridan St, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Unit B Available 08/01/20 nice in-law - Property Id: 324505 Lovely in-law with private entrance/bedroom/bath. Includes utilities and cable. Cook-top and microwave, small fridge. Perfect for one. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 01:01 PM
13 Units Available
60 Robert Dr.
60 Robert Drive, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1451 sqft
Avalon Easton offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Easton apartments and townhomes for lease. These pet friendly apartments feature contemporary living spaces that include gourmet kitchens with modern appliances, large closets, and washer and dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Raynham Center, MA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Raynham Center should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Raynham Center may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Raynham Center. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Raynham Center 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRaynham Center 3 Bedroom ApartmentsRaynham Center Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raynham Center Apartments with ParkingRaynham Center Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Raynham Center Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaynham Center Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MA
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MANorth Pembroke, MANorton Center, MAWellesley, MANarragansett Pier, RI
Lynn, MAPawtucket, RITaunton, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RINew Bedford, MAMilton, MANewport East, RIAttleboro, MABarnstable Town, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School