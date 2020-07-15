Apartment List
/
MA
/
raynham center
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:00 PM

9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Raynham Center, MA

Finding an apartment in Raynham Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 02:47 PM
6 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
258 Chestnut Farm Way
258 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Master suite, laundry, ample storage, & more - Property Id: 283727 Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping centers.

1 of 21

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1305 North Main Street
1305 North Main Street, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Raynham. Amenities included: central air, central heat, and washer dryer. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,995/month rent. $1,995 security deposit required.
Results within 5 miles of Raynham Center
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
24 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
Studio
$1,360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
City Center
230 School St 4
230 School St, Taunton, MA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
1 Bed, 2nd floor, $950/month, 1st,Last & Security - Property Id: 317080 1 Bed, 1 Bath, 2nd flr, no utilities, Month-to-Month, 1st - last & security, $950/mth, domestic cat or dog 25lbs or under full grown, ON street parking, no smoking, Lead cert'
Results within 10 miles of Raynham Center
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
322 Broad St
322 Broad Street, Plymouth County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1040 sqft
*NO BROKER FEE* Tenants pay for gas, all other UTILITIES INCLUDED. Come check out this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment conveniently located just steps away from all of Bridgewater Center's best shops and amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Raynham Center, MA

Finding an apartment in Raynham Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Raynham Center 2 BedroomsRaynham Center 3 BedroomsRaynham Center Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raynham Center Apartments with ParkingRaynham Center Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Raynham Center Dog Friendly ApartmentsRaynham Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MANorth Pembroke, MANorton Center, MAMilton, MABarnstable Town, MA
Lynn, MANewport East, RIWellesley, MATaunton, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Babson CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School