Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

175 Apartments for rent in Randolph, MA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Randolph renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
North Randolph
11 Units Available
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Randolph
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Randolph
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
South Weymouth
20 Units Available
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,568
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
South Quincy
6 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Montclair
21 Units Available
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,746
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
916 sqft
Located near the Neponset River and dining and shopping options, this community also boasts easy access to most of Massachusetts thanks to the North Quincy station. Units include balcony, hardwood flooring and walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
7 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Quincy Point
4 Units Available
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
South Braintree
8 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
South Weymouth
10 Units Available
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,555
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
South Quincy
17 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,743
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
North Randolph
5 Units Available
North Stoughton Village
27 Page Ter, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located, this community offers thoughtfully designed one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Blue Hills Reservation
8 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,536
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Quincy Center
14 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,440
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1130 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Quincy Center
26 Units Available
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,815
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South Quincy
10 Units Available
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Quincy
4 Units Available
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1276 sqft
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
City Guide for Randolph, MA

Sure, the "official" name is Randolph Town, but you'll never hear a local call it that. Randolph's nickname has become its mostly official proper name.

Situated 15 miles south of Boston, Randolph, MA is known for its long and rich history as well as its current development as a city. The community has been largely known in the past as one of the forerunners of the shoe and boots industries. These days, however, the city has grown past that identity and focused its efforts on service and light manufacturing industries. Think that’s dandy? Time to search for an apartment, then.

Having trouble with Craigslist Randolph? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Randolph, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Randolph renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

