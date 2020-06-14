/
furnished apartments
24 Furnished Apartments for rent in Pinehurst, MA
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
800 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
$
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,751
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
$
20 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
South Side
13 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Last updated June 14 at 01:51am
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Piety Corner
47 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Cambridge
14 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,240
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
17 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,821
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Five Fields
10 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arlington Center
1 Unit Available
47 Mystic St
47 Mystic Street, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
938 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mystic Tower Condominium - Property Id: 271179 Spacious, quiet, newly renovated unit, in well managed condominium located at Heart of Arlington center.
Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
95 High St.
95 High Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$800
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Private bedroom in 4 bedroom rental in renovated Victorian Home in the desirable Southside neighborhood of Waltham close to the Newton line. 1st, last, and security deposit paid up front. Roommates are 3 FM working professionals in their 20s.
Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
110 Waverley St.
110 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1788 sqft
Renting the furnished house with great common space and layout. Cleaning service ($100 per visit), garden service provided (Fall-Spring-Summer). Host responsible for snow removal.
Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
56 Channing Rd.
56 Channing Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
24 Perry Street
24 Perry St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1374 sqft
Amazing renovation! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit located on the second floor of a wonderful 2 family home in Watertown. Modern updates include a gorgeous kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Pawtucketville
1 Unit Available
64 Lafayette Street
64 Lafayette Street, Lowell, MA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1640 sqft
All utilities are included and rooms are furnished. Washer and dryer is in the house for convenience. Cleaning service once a month included. Blocks from UMass Lowell North campus.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
16 Pinecroft Rd
16 Pinecroft Road, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3227 sqft
Expertly renovated and meticulously maintained, this 3 bedroom farmhouse Colonial features substantial finishes throughout and striking views of the picturesque landscape.
