w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

3 Bedroom 1530 N Main st Palmer MA



3 bedroom. Living room, Dining Room, large kitchen and sizeable Deck right off dining room, and large driveway for off street parking. 1 & 1/2 baths. Walking distance of Dunkin Donuts, Friendlys, Downtown etc. oil heat,close to mass pike, a walk away . A really convenient location. Minutes from the MassPike. Quaboag River flows out back, close to park and schools. Tenant responsible for utilities. Washer and dryer hookups. No Dogs + No smoking. 1st &last + security deposit required and good Credit+ Available April 1st .

No Dogs Allowed



