All apartments in Palmer Town
Find more places like 1530 N Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmer Town, MA
/
1530 N Main St
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

1530 N Main St

1530 North Main Street · (413) 885-8869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1530 North Main Street, Palmer Town, MA 01069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
3 Bedroom 1530 N Main st Palmer MA - Property Id: 90819

3 bedroom. Living room, Dining Room, large kitchen and sizeable Deck right off dining room, and large driveway for off street parking. 1 & 1/2 baths. Walking distance of Dunkin Donuts, Friendlys, Downtown etc. oil heat,close to mass pike, a walk away . A really convenient location. Minutes from the MassPike. Quaboag River flows out back, close to park and schools. Tenant responsible for utilities. Washer and dryer hookups. No Dogs + No smoking. 1st &last + security deposit required and good Credit+ Available April 1st .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90819
Property Id 90819

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5631130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 N Main St have any available units?
1530 N Main St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1530 N Main St have?
Some of 1530 N Main St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 N Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1530 N Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 N Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 N Main St is pet friendly.
Does 1530 N Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1530 N Main St does offer parking.
Does 1530 N Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 N Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 N Main St have a pool?
No, 1530 N Main St does not have a pool.
Does 1530 N Main St have accessible units?
No, 1530 N Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 N Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 N Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 N Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 N Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1530 N Main St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTWorcester, MAFramingham, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTMarlborough, MASpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MA
Keene, NHNew Britain, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTHudson, MASouth Amherst, MALongmeadow, MAHazardville, CTNorth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CT
Westfield, MAWindsor Locks, CTWebster, MAGreenfield Town, MAWillimantic, CTGlastonbury Center, CTSimsbury Center, CTNorthborough, MACollinsville, CTWestborough, MABristol, CTMilford, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community CollegeTrinity College
Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity