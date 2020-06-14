Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Norton Center, MA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Norton Center renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,926
1422 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Results within 5 miles of Norton Center
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1160 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
750 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Results within 10 miles of Norton Center
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
$
38 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1482 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
26 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:31pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 4 at 02:12pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Chestnut Farm Way
206 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Second floor 2BR/2BA near community amenities - Property Id: 283710 Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping

1 of 11

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Norton Center, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Norton Center renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

