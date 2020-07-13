/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Pembroke, MA
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
15 Units Available
Pembroke Woods
1100 Pembroke Woods Dr, North Pembroke, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1168 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this handsome development includes amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals, ovens and walk-in closets. Most units feature scenic, wooded views and central locations.
Results within 1 mile of North Pembroke
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
The Village at Marshfield
738 Plain St, Marshfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,709
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
785 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Pilgrim Hwy/Rte. 3. Close to GATRA public transportation, stores and restaurants. Common amenities include a swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments have patios, walk-in closets and dishwashers.
Results within 5 miles of North Pembroke
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,021
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
193 Mattakeesett St #2
193 Mattakeesett Street, Plymouth County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Unit #2 Available 07/13/20 Cozy 1 Bed Cottage, Pet to be considered! - Property Id: 317968 Available now ***Owner will be making some updates*** Cozy 1 Bedroom Cottage home with bonus room $1500 a month Tenant pays gas and electric and takes care
Results within 10 miles of North Pembroke
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
28 Units Available
East Weymouth
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
972 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,779
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,952
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,231
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
5 Units Available
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,512
1383 sqft
This woodland community has been recently redesigned to include patios, granite worktops, walk-in closets, and more. Enjoy the ocean views from and around the complex, which features a clubhouse, pool, gym, and business center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 16 at 04:08pm
Contact for Availability
The Elm At Island Creek Village
24 Post Road, Duxbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful complex with fitness center, swimming pool, and community room. Three different communities with unique layouts for multi-generational living. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer in each home.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MANorton Center, MAMilton, MADennis Port, MA