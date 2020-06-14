/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:17 PM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Pembroke, MA
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
18 Units Available
Pembroke Woods
1100 Pembroke Woods Dr, North Pembroke, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
813 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this handsome development includes amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals, ovens and walk-in closets. Most units feature scenic, wooded views and central locations.
Results within 1 mile of North Pembroke
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
The Village at Marshfield
738 Plain St, Marshfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
627 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Pilgrim Hwy/Rte. 3. Close to GATRA public transportation, stores and restaurants. Common amenities include a swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments have patios, walk-in closets and dishwashers.
Results within 5 miles of North Pembroke
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Mariner's Hill
2093 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
727 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to Pilgrim Highway/Route 3. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Apartments feature patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,187
814 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
Results within 10 miles of North Pembroke
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Cohasset
155 King St, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
1043 sqft
This woodland community has been recently redesigned to include patios, granite worktops, walk-in closets, and more. Enjoy the ocean views from and around the complex, which features a clubhouse, pool, gym, and business center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
$
East Weymouth
36 Units Available
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
657 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Weymouth
22 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
38 Units Available
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,211
821 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 16 at 04:08pm
Contact for Availability
The Elm At Island Creek Village
24 Post Road, Duxbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful complex with fitness center, swimming pool, and community room. Three different communities with unique layouts for multi-generational living. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer in each home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
155 King St.
155 King Street, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,705
1060 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
659 sqft
- New construction - Washe & dryer in every Unit! - Roof Deck Salt Water Swimming Pool - Fitness Center - Yoga Room - Courtyard Roof Deck - Outdoor Grills, TV, & Fireplace - Second Roof Deck with Views of Navy Base - Clubhouse with Work/Game Areas,
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
North Abington
1 Unit Available
33 Randolph Street - 2
33 Randolph Street, Abington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
1 st floor
