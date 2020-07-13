/
apartments under 1600
63 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Newton, MA
1 Unit Available
Newton Highlands
Lincoln Street Apartments
8 Lincoln Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
400 sqft
Lovely studios and one-bedroom apartments conveniently located in Newton Highlands. The apartments are located across the street from the Newton Highlands stop on the "D" line and are just minutes from routes 9, 128, and 90.
1 Unit Available
Newton Corner
162 Eastside Pkwy
162 E Side Pkwy, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
132 sqft
Newly remodeled ( 2015) single-family home with a bedroom available. Monthly rent is $1,200 You will be sharing the home with 2) other individuals. The room is available for July 15.
1 Unit Available
Newtonville
33 Central Ave.
33 Central Avenue, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Three room basement apartment in owner occupied home. Walk- up entrance, high ceilings newer updated kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, electric range. Ceramic tiling throughout, updated electrical, smoke, and carbon detection.
Results within 1 mile of Newton
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
101 Nonantum St Unit A
101 Nonantum St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
475 sqft
Spacious studio unit on the ground level in a multi-family house located near Oak Square in Brighton. Unit has a combination of wall-to-wall carpeting, hardwood floors and vct floors. There is no laundry in the premise. Laundromat is nearby.
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
26 Chiswick Rd.
26 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
242 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy studio in very good condition. Hardwood floors, kitchen cabinets, windows, and appliances are all just a few years old. There is even a small porch off the back of this unit. It's located between Commonwealth Ave.
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1840 Commonwealth Ave.
1840 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Small and efficient 1 bedroom apartment with hot water in included (heat not included but incredibly cheap). Apartment is right of the B line and you can easily walk to the C, D, and E line - you can also find ample bus routes in the area.
1 Unit Available
South Side
121 Ash St.
121 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,495
375 sqft
Cozy studio located on Ash St/Moody. Unit is carpeted and has AC. Older kitchen but good space. Heat, hot water and 1 parking spot included. No pets No undergrads Please contact Alex for more info! Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
365 Faneuil St.
365 Faneuil Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Absurd deal! 1 parking spot included. Heat is included, hot water paid separate. Laundry in the building. Full sized 1 bed. RECEIVE A 10% Discount on the Fee when you inquire via our form! www.club-realty.
1 Unit Available
St. Elizabeth's
15 Lothian Rd 102x
15 Lothian Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short walk to BC, Heat/hot water inc, Green Line B - Property Id: 251997 - Spacious and affordable studio very close to Boston College, the "T" (Green Line B) and Reservoir - Dishwasher and disposal, separate rooms for kitchen and bedroom - First
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1838 Commonwealth Ave.
1838 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
350 sqft
Small and efficient 1 bedroom apartment with hot water in included (heat not included but incredibly cheap). Apartment is right of the B line and you can easily walk to the C, D, and E line - you can also find ample bus routes in the area.
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
2018 Commonwealth Ave.
2018 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,400
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cool Brighton studio featuring hardwood floors, built-in AC, semi-modern kitchen and bathroom. Heat and hot water included. No pets. ((( PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR UNIT ))) Call/txt 6178213686 fr a viewing. Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1942 Commonwealth Ave.
1942 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
Spacious studio apartment with separate sleeping alcove area with a door! Pets are negotiable here, the apartment is located right near the C, D and E and B line! This unit has been renovated not too long ago, includes an open living room/kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Newton
14 Units Available
West Cambridge
62 Homer
66 Homer Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
800 sqft
A charming community in a historic region. Close to area colleges and entertainment. Spacious interiors with stainless steel appliances, wood-like flooring and granite countertops. Lots of storage built in.
Verified
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Verified
19 Units Available
Downtown Methuen
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
A tranquil, suburban feel in the heart of the city. Homes include modern kitchens with dining areas, tiled bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. On-site parking and laundry facility. Emergency maintenance available.
1 Unit Available
Brattle
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street, Arlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Located just off Massachusetts Avenue in bustling downtown Arlington, the residences at Dudley & Grove offer unique single-level living with private entrances and convenient on-site parking.
19 Units Available
Brattle
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive, Arlington, MA
Studio
$1,575
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3100 sqft
Wrapped in pristine wooded grounds and yet mere minutes from Massachusetts Avenue and downtown Arlington, the residences at Brattle Drive offer the perfect blend of suburban tranquility and downtown convenience.
9 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Welcome to 1799 Centre Street.
43 Units Available
Riverside
Longfellow Apartments
1200 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,550
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
630 sqft
Located on Massachusetts Ave. This amazing gem is just steps to the Red Line & Bus Lines.. Inside of this unit are shiny hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. All of the rooms are reasonably large and bright.
17 Units Available
Commonwealth
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,425
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
660 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom residences and a superb Packard’s Corner location that’s convenient to the MBTA Green Line and the Boston University campus.
34 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
15 Units Available
Allston
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brighton Avenue Apartments in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
27 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
3 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
800 sqft
Smoke-free, cable-ready homes with high-speed internet and hardwood floors. Common amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance services. Five minutes from Allston Street Station and 14 minutes from the international airport.
