apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
127 Apartments for rent in Needham, MA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
139 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
Studio
$2,211
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
$
10 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,559
1429 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
27 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
6 Units Available
Hamilton Highlands
757 Highland Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1026 sqft
Webster Green apartments in Needham, MA are just on the outskirts of Boston. Webster Green apartments' convenient location is near I-95 and surrounded by parks and prestigious country clubs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
22 Dale St
22 Dale Street, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2500 sqft
Available September 1st. Turn-key townhouse in convenient location a short stroll to Needham Heights train & restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
148 Oak Street
148 Oak Street, Needham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1506 sqft
Please provide ample notice to show. This home is available for rent beginning August 2, 2020. Desirable in-town Needham location - Close to town center/commuter rail - yet on a lovely residential street.
Results within 1 mile of Needham
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
24 Units Available
Newton Highlands
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,905
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Newton Highlands
291 Winchester Street
291 Winchester Street, Newton, MA
6 Bedrooms
$6,850
3500 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Natural opulence and serene beauty Single Home VID - Property Id: 300685 VIRTUAL TOUR LINK BELOW Astounding Newton Highlands contemporary colonial. Completely Remodeled in 2016.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill
45 Wiswall Rd
45 Wiswall Road, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2560 sqft
Bright and spacious cape located in Oak Hill, one of Newton's finest neighborhoods. This elegant home is loaded with architectural detail and all the amenities offering the ultimate in comfort, family living, and gracious entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Needham
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
41 Units Available
Chemistry
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
28 Units Available
Brook Farm
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
13 Units Available
South Side
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
$
54 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,403
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,228
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
32 Units Available
Bleachery
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,190
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
14 Units Available
Watertown West End
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,837
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,218
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
9 Units Available
South Side
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,281
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
20 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Modera Natick Center
82 N Main St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,204
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1243 sqft
Two-story townhomes or 1-2 bedroom apartments in Boston suburbs. Fireplace, granite counters and many other upscale finishes. Community amenities include coffee bar, yoga, 24-hour gym and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Watertown West End
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
29 Units Available
East Watertown
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,422
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,265
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
36 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
17 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
38 Units Available
West End
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,426
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,081
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,848
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.
