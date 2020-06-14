Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

377 Apartments for rent in Milton, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Milton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Brush Hill
1 Unit Available
Elevation at Crown Colony
7 Crown Street, Milton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1123 sqft
Less than 1 mile from the Quincy/Adams MBTA station, so grab a seat on the Redline for a quick ride into Boston. Prefer to drive? We are located at the interchange of 93, Rt.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Columbine Cliffs
1 Unit Available
20 Rock View Road
20 Rockview Road, Milton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2867 sqft
Available July 1st - FURNISHED 1900’s Craftsman single-family in the Columbine Cliffs neighborhood of Milton. Classic elegance with modern amenities describes this spacious home with fence-enclosed gardens & 4-car driveway.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Quincy
1 Unit Available
32 Pierce Street
32 Pierce Street, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Sorry, no pets. First floor spacious 2.5 bedroom in a converted multi-family house. If you have always wanted to have the East Milton zip code in your address here is your opportunity! Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
Milton Hill
1 Unit Available
47 Bradford Road
47 Bradford Road, Milton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1688 sqft
47 Bradford Road, Milton, MA 02186 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful, rare offering in Milton.

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
Milton Hill
1 Unit Available
475 Adams Street
475 Adams Street, Milton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1250 sqft
475 Adams Street Apt #4, Milton, MA 02186 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 05/05/2020. No pets allowed.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Marina Bay
43 Units Available
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southern Mattapan
11 Units Available
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1 Unit Available
154 West street
154 West Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2481 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in desired area of Hyde Park - Property Id: 294030 Bright and spacious unit townhouse with almost 2500 sf of living area! First floor is an open floor plan which consists of living room, dining area, family room leading to deck

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Neponset - Port Norfolk
1 Unit Available
273 Neponset ave 3
273 Neponset Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Awesome 2 bed (Neponset) - Property Id: 287128 Very spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Dorchester. This unit has gleaming hardwood floors and a living room with ample amount of space.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wellington Hill
1 Unit Available
637 Walk hill 5
637 Walk Hill St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Great 3 Bed in Mattapan - Property Id: 287082 Top floor 3 bed and 1 bath unit with access to coin op laundry in basement. Hard wood floors throughout, private front porch and an off street parking spot included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
293 Willard Street 9
293 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bed w/Heat & HW, avail Now..Cat ok, on 2nd fl - Property Id: 209403 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Willard Street with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below, please read thoroughly.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Quincy
1 Unit Available
332 Copeland Street 6
332 Copeland St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
1 Bd (Basement Unit) w/Ht, Hw & Ckg. Gas..Cat ok - Property Id: 209442 Thank you for your interest in the property located on 332 Copeland St in Quincy with an ASAP move-in date. I have provided basic information below..

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Codman Square - East Codman Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Fairmount St.
5 Fairmount Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Unit has a spacious living area and kitchen. Great views from the front and back deck. Penthouse unit with lots of light. Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Stony Brook - Cleary Square
1 Unit Available
25 Business St.
25 Business St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Codman Hill - West Lower Mills
1 Unit Available
40 River St.
40 River Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1014 sqft
Community Amenities Disability Access Fully-Equipped Fitness Center Offstreet Parking Online Payments Online Work Orders Professionally Managed by Gebsco Proud affiliate of the NAA Residents Clubroom Security Deposit Alternative Available Storage

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Montclair
1 Unit Available
66 Safford St.
66 Safford Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
66 Safford Street, #8 Available Now 1 bedroom with Den An amazing location! Lovely apartment, hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, lots of great windows for natural lighting. On-site laundry. On-street parking.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Ashmont
1 Unit Available
2032 Dorchester Ave.
2032 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom apartment within very short walk to Ashmont T! Updated eat-in kitchen with nice appliances and granite counters. Cozy living room. Updated bathroom. Two bedrooms with closets and one without. Hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Wellington Hill
1 Unit Available
448 Nofolk St.
448 Norfolk Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
***Currently under renovations ready for a 5/1 Move in*** Come view this beautiful gut renovated 3 Bedroom unit which has a lot to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Street - River Street
1 Unit Available
24 Rector Rd.
24 Rector Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Come view this spacious 3 Bedroom unit which has a lot to offer. Hardwood floors flowing throughout, freshly painted and updates to the kitchens. Walking distance to the bus with easy access to Matapan. Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Georgetown
1 Unit Available
75 Sunnyside St.
75 Sunnyside Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1150 sqft
Fairmount 2 Bedroom 1 Bath First Floor in Well-Maintained Two-Family Home Seeks Quiet and Respectable Tenants with Good Credit and References.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Montclair
1 Unit Available
102 Holmes St.
102 Holmes Street, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1088 sqft
Amazing one bedroom loft-style penthouse at Granite Lofts Condominiums! Spacious and modern with open layout of 1,088 sqft living complete with high 14' exposed wood-beamed ceilings with grand windows plenty natural light! Energy-efficient cellular

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Wollaston
1 Unit Available
106 Brook St.
106 Brook Street, Quincy, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1600 sqft
This bi level unit is blocks away from Wollaston T Stop (Red Line). It offers a large, open flow living room, dinning room, updated kitchen and a beautiful, bright sun room.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Neponset - Port Norfolk
1 Unit Available
559 Ashmont St.
559 Ashmont Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
1 Bed w/ parking!! Just steps away from the Ashmont T. Spacious master bedroom, one bath, ample closet space, separate living area is filled w/ natural sunlight. Walking distance to great restaurants, bars, parks, and public transportation.

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Lower East Mills - Cedar Grove
1 Unit Available
106 Richmond Street
106 Richmond Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1000 sqft
Incredible Luxury Loft with 20ft Ceilings! - 1000sq/ft! - No Similar Units in this Area - Huge Windows with Amazing Sunlight - Hardwood Floors Throughout - Spacious Open Living Area - Huge Bedroom with Walk-in Closet - Laundry - Central A/c - Luxury
City Guide for Milton, MA

Milton is home to the first ever piano factory in America. Unfortunately, it was shut down for excessive use of ivory. Get it??

In 2011, CNN Money named Milton the second best small town to live in in the country, and the town regularly appears in Money Magazine’s Best Places to Live in America list. Milton is located outside of Boston, and it’s known as an idyllic New England town. The streets in Milton are tree-lined, and they are lined with beautiful, old houses – each with its charming own character. One of the best parts about Milton is that it really does have suburban living – but you can access Boston Harbor by water right from the town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Milton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Milton, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Milton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

