377 Apartments for rent in Milton, MA with hardwood floors
1 of 22
1 of 35
1 of 14
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 7
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 5
1 of 4
1 of 6
1 of 4
1 of 13
1 of 29
1 of 25
1 of 10
1 of 33
Milton is home to the first ever piano factory in America. Unfortunately, it was shut down for excessive use of ivory. Get it??
In 2011, CNN Money named Milton the second best small town to live in in the country, and the town regularly appears in Money Magazine’s Best Places to Live in America list. Milton is located outside of Boston, and it’s known as an idyllic New England town. The streets in Milton are tree-lined, and they are lined with beautiful, old houses – each with its charming own character. One of the best parts about Milton is that it really does have suburban living – but you can access Boston Harbor by water right from the town.
Having trouble with Craigslist Milton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Milton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.