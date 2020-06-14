37 Apartments for rent in Methuen Town, MA with gym
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 68
1 of 31
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 28
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 4
1 of 9
1 of 4
1 of 5
1 of 7
1 of 3
1 of 3
1 of 13
Methuen Town is home to several notable historical figures, perhaps the most famous of whom is Robert Rogers. Rogers was an American colonial frontiersman who founded and commanded the Roger's Rangers, an elite fighting force that would go on to become the U.S. Army Rangers many years later.
Today, this Massachusetts town is home to more than 47,000 residents. Situated in Essex County, Methuen Town is a scant 30 miles from Boston in the south, and is situated approximately 15 miles from the Atlantic coast. The town sits on the banks of the Merrimack River and also has several brooks and streams running through it, the largest of which is the Spicket River. Somewhat unusually shaped, Methuen Town is surrounded by like-sized towns such as Haverhill, Lawrence, Andover, Pelham, and the perennially spooky Salem. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Methuen Town renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.