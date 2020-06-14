37 Apartments for rent in Methuen Town, MA with gym

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
The North End
9 Units Available
Summit Place
142 Pleasant Valley St, Methuen Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1205 sqft
Enjoy an effortless commute along nearby Interstate 495. Spacious and well-equipped apartment kitchens include ice makers, microwaves and garbage disposal. Other amenities include a gym and a media room.
Results within 1 mile of Methuen Town
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,836
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,273
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Results within 5 miles of Methuen Town
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
South West
27 Units Available
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
4 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,751
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
6 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown Haverhill
24 Units Available
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1068 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Colonial Heights
8 Units Available
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lower Belvidere
18 Units Available
Waterhead
850 Lawrence Street, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,719
859 sqft
Come discover your new home at Waterhead. Just minutes from the highway and downtown Lowell, Waterhead offers you everything you need to make yourself at home with top of the line apartment and common area amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
26 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
17 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,821
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Mount Washington
19 Units Available
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,531
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Haverhill
5 Units Available
Haverhill Lofts
25 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,420
685 sqft
Boutique community with artist lofts. Open floor plans with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pool table and clubhouse on site. Pet-friendly. Close to Essex Street.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Haverhill
7 Units Available
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,419
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1295 sqft
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Colonial Heights
1 Unit Available
1 Hawthorne Way
1 Hawthorne Way, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1271 sqft
A nice apartment located on the Andover/Lawrence Line. We have other apartments throughout the region. Let us know if you are looking for an apartment in Lawrence, Andover and Tewksbury. Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1 Woodview Way
1 Woodview Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
754 sqft
Introducing Andovers' newest luxury apartment homes! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, large walk-in closets, and side by side washer and dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
North Common
1 Unit Available
Washington Mills Building No. 1
270 Canal Street, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
800 sqft
This amazingly affordable luxury loft features large windows, natural wood ceilings, and finished conrete floors. One and a half baths makes entertaining easy! Washer and dryer included. Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1250 Osgood
1250 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
795 sqft
Introducing North Andover's NEWEST luxury community featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes! Each home features quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and LOTS of light! Call or TEXT Bradford Brady of Doherty

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
10 Primrose
10 Primrose Street, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1207 sqft
This is a very special place built in the middle of the woods and will be appreciated by all who live here. These units are reasonably priced and offer all the luxuries of rural living. Each unit has its own washer/dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
Cordovan
45 Locust Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,545
900 sqft
Spacious Loft with great views of the City. This unit has finsihed concrete floors, wood beam ceilings and a washer and dryer in the unit.

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
27 Locust St.
27 Locust Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,700
970 sqft
Have you ever wanted to live in an affordable loft? Do you prefer an open living? Do you like high ceilings with exposed wood? This loft features polished concrete floors, w/d in unit and TONS of light!! MOVE IN ASAP! If so, then this loft may be
Results within 10 miles of Methuen Town
Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
South Lowell
8 Units Available
Cabot Crossing Apartments
130 Bowden St, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,349
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
736 sqft
Recently renovated community just off I-495 and Route 3 and 110. Quiet area near MBTA. Apartments feature hardwood floors, extra storage, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, game room and sauna.
City Guide for Methuen Town, MA

Methuen Town is home to several notable historical figures, perhaps the most famous of whom is Robert Rogers. Rogers was an American colonial frontiersman who founded and commanded the Roger's Rangers, an elite fighting force that would go on to become the U.S. Army Rangers many years later.

Today, this Massachusetts town is home to more than 47,000 residents. Situated in Essex County, Methuen Town is a scant 30 miles from Boston in the south, and is situated approximately 15 miles from the Atlantic coast. The town sits on the banks of the Merrimack River and also has several brooks and streams running through it, the largest of which is the Spicket River. Somewhat unusually shaped, Methuen Town is surrounded by like-sized towns such as Haverhill, Lawrence, Andover, Pelham, and the perennially spooky Salem. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Methuen Town, MA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Methuen Town renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

