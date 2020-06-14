15 Apartments for rent in Mansfield Center, MA with garage
Mansfield Center, Massachusetts was founded in 1775, but its humble beginnings took shape much earlier. Back in the Colonial era, one of the most important steps to forming a true town was to create a church where local people could gather to worship and create a sense of community. The first church was formed on September 14, 1731.
Colonial roots run deep in Mansfield. As the town grew outwards, the center of the city became known as Mansfield Center. Interestingly, the Mansfield Center became an actual census designated place that boasts a population of 7360. No one can deny that living in the heart of the city has its benefits. You are located close to shopping and dining. The downtown is alive with Colonial architecture, and there is a real feel of a bygone era despite being the hub of a thriving township. See more
Mansfield Center apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.