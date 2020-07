Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed fire pit hot tub

The place you're proud to call home - upgraded living with beautiful Lawrence apartments.



Ready to upgrade to a friendlier, more convenient lifestyle? At River Pointe at Den Rock Park, customer service is our first priority. Residents love living here because of the dedicated staff, who make sure everything you need is at your fingertips. It’s only one of the factors that made us a national award winner for resident satisfaction.



Need more reasons? Our amenities are second to none. Enjoy the outdoors with the onsite pool and proximity to gorgeous Den Rock Park. Let Rover leap and romp at the fenced dog run. Travel and commute are easier than ever, as well, with close access to highways I-93, I-495 and Route 114 and nearby MBTA stop. Go where you need, when you need to. The lush landscape and amazing amenities put River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments over the top: it’s time to level up your lifestyle.