All apartments in Holyoke
Find more places like 354, Hampden, St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holyoke, MA
/
354, Hampden, St.
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:24 AM

354, Hampden, St.

354 Hampden Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

354 Hampden Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
Downtown Holyoke

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Well maintained 9 Unit brick apartment building of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. 4 floors walkup in Holyoke downtown residential district. Security cameras. Close to all necessary amenities - easy access to all public transportation, shopping centers, schools, churches and medical facilities. Above average access to the local highway system - about 1 mile from Interstate 391 and about 1.5 miles from Interstate 91. Also located in the area are several recreational parks including McNulty Park, Avery Field and Mitchell Field. Accepts Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354, Hampden, St. have any available units?
354, Hampden, St. has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 354, Hampden, St. currently offering any rent specials?
354, Hampden, St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354, Hampden, St. pet-friendly?
No, 354, Hampden, St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holyoke.
Does 354, Hampden, St. offer parking?
No, 354, Hampden, St. does not offer parking.
Does 354, Hampden, St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354, Hampden, St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354, Hampden, St. have a pool?
No, 354, Hampden, St. does not have a pool.
Does 354, Hampden, St. have accessible units?
No, 354, Hampden, St. does not have accessible units.
Does 354, Hampden, St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 354, Hampden, St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 354, Hampden, St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 354, Hampden, St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 354, Hampden, St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTWorcester, MAMiddletown, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MAKeene, NH
New Britain, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CTWestfield, MANaugatuck, CTSouth Amherst, MALongmeadow, MANorth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTHazardville, CTWindsor Locks, CT
Simsbury Center, CTGreenfield Town, MARockville, CTCollinsville, CTWinsted, CTGlastonbury Center, CTTorrington, CTBristol, CTWillimantic, CTWallingford Center, CTWebster, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community CollegeTrinity College
Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity