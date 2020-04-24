354, Hampden, St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Well maintained 9 Unit brick apartment building of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. 4 floors walkup in Holyoke downtown residential district. Security cameras. Close to all necessary amenities - easy access to all public transportation, shopping centers, schools, churches and medical facilities. Above average access to the local highway system - about 1 mile from Interstate 391 and about 1.5 miles from Interstate 91. Also located in the area are several recreational parks including McNulty Park, Avery Field and Mitchell Field. Accepts Section 8.