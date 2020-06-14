20 Apartments for rent in Haverhill, MA with gym
Howdy, pilgrims, and welcome to your virtual Haverhill, Massachusetts apartment finding nerve center. Situated on the banks of the Merrimack River less than 30 miles north of Boston, Haverhill is one of New England’s oldest and most historic cities and is a truly unique place to call home. Interested in joining the 63,000-plus peeps currently residing in the city? Then stick with us, because a Haverhill apartment with your name on it is just a few simple clicks away…
First, though, let's take a moment to give you a sneak peek into what life's really like in the "Land of the Winding River".
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Haverhill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.