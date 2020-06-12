/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
314 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Dedham, MA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
25 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
17 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1300 sqft
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
250 Station Cir.
250 Station Circle, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1360 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
92 Violet Ave
92 Violet Avenue, Dedham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1280 sqft
Bright light and just right. Spacious two bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex. Open floor plan has great living and entertainment space. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space which opens to the dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Dedham
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
West Roxbury Center
36 Units Available
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
20 Units Available
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1109 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
1 of 4
Last updated April 13 at 08:03am
Upper Washington - Spring Street
1 Unit Available
125 Edgemere Rd.
125 Edgemere Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1085 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Dedham
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
$
16 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,726
1429 sqft
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
32 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Norwood
20 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
25 Units Available
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
162 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,386
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
North Randolph
6 Units Available
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
$
38 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Newton Highlands
19 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,003
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
59 Units Available
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Auburndale
17 Units Available
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,439
1169 sqft
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oak Hill
5 Units Available
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$7,995
1335 sqft
Just-opened luxury apartments feature hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and open-concept floor plans. Community amenities include a gym, community kitchen, guest suite and cafe. In Chestnut Hill, close to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Woodfield Commons
1 Arboretum Way, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
Woodfield Commons in Canton offers a lifestyle convenient to the cultural and entertainment offerings as well as the attractive amenities and appeal of living in a suburban town.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
$
8 Units Available
Hamilton Highlands
757 Highland Ave, Needham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1026 sqft
Webster Green apartments in Needham, MA are just on the outskirts of Boston. Webster Green apartments' convenient location is near I-95 and surrounded by parks and prestigious country clubs.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brook Farm
1 Unit Available
Broadlawn Park
55 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious Chestnut Hill 2B2BR Condo - Property Id: 295594 Beautiful two bedroom, two full bathroom condo in Chestnut Hill! Two off-street parking spots, NO BROKERS FEE.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Commonwealth
1 Unit Available
1856 Beacon St 6F
1856 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1250 sqft
Luxury Townhouse-Style 2-Floor Condo for Rent - Property Id: 266659 NO BROKER FEE "Townhouse" style layout.
Similar Pages
Dedham 1 BedroomsDedham 2 BedroomsDedham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDedham 3 BedroomsDedham Accessible ApartmentsDedham Apartments with Balcony
Dedham Apartments with GarageDedham Apartments with GymDedham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDedham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDedham Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MA