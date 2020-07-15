10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bridgewater, MA
Legend has it that Bridgewater is ground zero to the Bridgewater Triangle (insert Twilight Zone music here). Folks claim that 200 square miles of southeastern Massachusetts possesses Bermuda Triangle-esque oddities, such as UFO and Bigfoot sightings, monster snakes, and poltergeists. Read on to learn more about this university town -- if you dare!
At last count, the U.S. Census concluded that 7,841 individuals call Bridgewater home. Geographically, Bridgewater is quite large, with an area of about 28 miles. That means that residents have plenty of room to breathe and wide open spaces to enjoy. It's a far cry from the city's neighbor 25 miles to the south, Boston. It's no wonder that so many Bridgewater residents are big-city escapees who gladly brave the commute to Beantown each day in return for a more tranquil quality of life. See more
Finding an apartment in Bridgewater that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.