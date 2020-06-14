14 Apartments for rent in Beverly, MA with garage

Less than 20 miles northeast of Boston, along Massachusetts’ beautiful North Shore, sits the charming and historic little city of Beverly. A unique, modern bedroom community oozing with old world flair, Beverly is a residential hotspot for Bostonians who appreciate the peace and quiet of the suburbs while still being able to partake in the hustle and bustle of the nearby big city. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Then start click-click-clicking away at the listings in this nifty littl...

Are you, by any chance, in the market for an inexpensive apartment in Beverly, Massachusetts? What are you, a comedian?! Upscale apartments and luxury townhouses are the standard in Beverly, where the average one-bedroom goes for around $1200 and family-sized, multi-bedroom unit usually cost between $1500 and two grand. Fortunately, amenities, even at the more modestly priced rentals in the city, tend to be top-notch and often include renovated interiors, walk-in closets, on-site laundry facilities, and plenty of storage space.

Several property managers at Beverly apartment complexes offer short-term leases (usually at a slightly elevated price), while pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) rentals are amply available, as well. Waiting lists are rare, and apartments are spread evenly throughout the city; whether you’re targeting an apartment, loft, or townhouse for rent in the Montserrat neighborhood, downtown, the coveted North Beverly area, or any other part of town, you shouldn’t have a problem finding an apartment that fits you to a tee.

When it comes to culture and entertainment, meanwhile, Beverly is certainly no slouch. Attractions include a walker-friendly downtown shopping district, a variety of parks, trails, and beaches, and several historic landmarks and must-see museums including the Salem Witch Museum (Beverly was originally a part of Salem and donated a number of “witches” to the cause back in the day). Factor in a hodgepodge of eateries and nightlife hotspots and a top-notch public transit system that connects to big sister Boston, and we get the feeling you’ll soon feel right at home in “The Birthplace of America’s Navy.”

So without further delay, let’s get down to business and find you the perfect Beverly, Massachusetts apartment for rent! Congrats in advance and best of luck! See more