Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Bellingham, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellingham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Bellingham
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
42 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,609
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bernon District
64 Harrison Avenue
64 Harrison Avenue, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1044 sqft
Two Large Bedroom Unit With One Bathroom, Third Floor Unit, Lots of Closet Space, Completely Updated Unit, Heat Included In Monthly Rent, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Soft Close Cabinets and Draws, Stainless Steel Appliances, Off Street Parking For 2

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
2 Emmons Street
2 Emmons Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Excellent commuter location in downtown area. Bright, clean and spacious first floor apartment with W/D hookup in kitchen. Gas heat, FHA, Central A/C, replacement windows, hardwood throughout. Basement storage available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
151 King St
151 King Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
885 sqft
Available now! Beautifully updated and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo at Claremont Condominiums in close proximity to the commuter rail station to Boston, Dean College, shopping, restaurants, 495, Wrentham Premium Outlets, Gillette Stadium and

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East Woonsocket
420 Elm Street
420 Elm Street, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1168 sqft
Well Maintained Three Bedroom Unit, Third Floor Unit, With off Street Parking for 1 Vehicle, Updated Bathroom, Heat and Hot Water Included, Coin-Op Laundry on Property, NO PETS, NO Smoking, 1 Year Lease Required, Credit, Employment, Background

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
25 Worsted
25 Worsted Street, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an apartment in a home environment vs complex? Here is it... first floor of a two family home. The home is completely remodeled with a designer white kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances. Mint condition. Open sunny floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
100 E Central St
100 East Central Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
Application Link - https://apply.link/2BAbiYH - Clean, bright 3rd floor apartment with recently refinished hardwood flooring, freshly painted, two bedrooms, in downtown Franklin. Tenant pays for electric heat, cable/internet.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20 Bancroft Cmn
20 Bancroft Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1645 sqft
Large, spacious townhouse in condo community available immediately! Great location, quiet area abuts State Forest, fenced in front yard, multiple decks, skylights to see the stars.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Social District
396 Privilege Street
396 Privilege Street, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$950
980 sqft
Quaint 2nd floor apt perfect for single person. Preferred non-smoker. 1 parking spot. Must pay $50 background check prior to rental agreement/acceptance
Results within 10 miles of Bellingham
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,090
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,459
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
6 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 05:08pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
631 sqft
Located just minutes from Route 495, convenient for commuters. Units have separate dining areas, walk-in closets, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has onsite fitness center, lounge room with fireplace, and more.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bernon District
213 Cottage Street
213 Cottage Street, Woonsocket, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1402 sqft
GORGEOUS, second floor 3-bedroom unit offers remodeled kitchen, bathroom and more. Hardwoods throughout. Laundry facilities in lower level, parking including detached garage. PLEASE... NO PETS! NO EXCEPTIONS! No smoking in building.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
187 America Blvd
187 America Boulevard, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1925 sqft
187 America Blvd Available 09/01/20 FANTASTIC ASHLAND TOWNHOUSE RENTAL - Constructed in 2005 this almost 2000sqft home boasts 2+ bedrooms on three floors. 2.5 baths including master with jacuzzi tub, fireplace, and cathedral ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1 Gatehouse Drive
1 Gatehouse Drive, Medfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
925 sqft
High quality Low Income Housing located in a quite neighborhood. Household Gross Income must be between the following guideline: 1 person: $48,120 (min.) -$53,760 (max.) 2 people: $48,120 (min) - $61,440 (max.) 3 people: $48,120 (min.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2 SCHOOL Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1246 sqft
Recently updated and gorgeous unit in Highland Falls overlooking the river. Beautiful exposed brick and wood enhances this already lovely unit. One of the more spacious style units with 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Laundry in unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
76 Bouvier Avenue - 3
76 Bouvier Avenue, Providence County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 Off street Sq Footage: 940 sqft Air Conditioning! Lease Duration: 1 Year Security Deposit: $1,200 Pets Policy: No Pets Laundry: Washer and Dryer Hookups in basement, Coin ops also available.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
14 Nazneen Cir
14 Nazneen Circle, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2506 sqft
A large 3 bed, 2.5 bath house in a .4 acre lot available for rent in a cul-de-sac. It is a very safe community with just 44 units in the cul-de-sac. The town has one of the best school districts in MA.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bellingham, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellingham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

