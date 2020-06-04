All apartments in Athol
145 Main Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

145 Main Street

145 Main Street · (978) 874-1551
Location

145 Main Street, Athol, MA 01331

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A short term rental is a rare find! This bright and airy basement apartment offers stainless steel appliances, open concept living area, 3 bedrooms, and a huge bath with double vanity, walk in steam shower with body sprays and hand held and a separate jacuzzi. Included in rent are heat, hot water, cable, electric, off street parking, rubbish removal and a large backyard. Seller will consider a long term rental at a lower rent as well. Please provide information as to length of rental being requested, number of occupants, etc. with request for showing. Applicants will need references and a credit report with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Main Street have any available units?
145 Main Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 Main Street have?
Some of 145 Main Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athol.
Does 145 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 145 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 145 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Main Street have a pool?
No, 145 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 145 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
