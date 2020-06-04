145 Main Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A short term rental is a rare find! This bright and airy basement apartment offers stainless steel appliances, open concept living area, 3 bedrooms, and a huge bath with double vanity, walk in steam shower with body sprays and hand held and a separate jacuzzi. Included in rent are heat, hot water, cable, electric, off street parking, rubbish removal and a large backyard. Seller will consider a long term rental at a lower rent as well. Please provide information as to length of rental being requested, number of occupants, etc. with request for showing. Applicants will need references and a credit report with application.