18 Studio Apartments for rent in Abington, MA
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
West Abington
720 Brockton Ave Unit R
720 Brockton Avenue, Abington, MA
Studio
$2,400
1800 sqft
Retail or office Space. Utilities included except phone and cable. Store Front Commercial Space
Results within 1 mile of Abington
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,779
522 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,733
522 sqft
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Results within 5 miles of Abington
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 AM
20 Units Available
South Weymouth
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,381
364 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
South Weymouth
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,473
431 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 12:17 AM
28 Units Available
East Weymouth
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
459 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
30 Patriot Pkwy Unit 27
30 Patriot Pkwy, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,800
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: 1 Space FREE, 2nd Space $15/Month, Covered Parking $85/Month UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $30/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
Weymouth Commons/Commons East
80 Donald Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,525
451 sqft
Contact Erik to schedule your tour today. This Studio 1 bathroom apartment is available now. This price is for a 15-month lease only. 12-month lease is more expensive. Heat and hot water included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Braintree
37 Holbrook Ave.
37 Holbrook Avenue, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
$1,325
Large Studio available ASAP - Property Id: 272719 Thank you for your interest in the property located on Holbrook Ave. in Braintree with an immediate move-in date. Single occupant preferred, per owner $1,325.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
283 Market Street
283 Market Street, Plymouth County, MA
Studio
$1,350
Large Studio Available Now w/WD Hookups in unit - Property Id: 315338 Available now Large studio with separate bedroom Patio First floor with your own entry of a three family home $1350 a month Tenant pays gas and electric No pets On the bus
Results within 10 miles of Abington
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
24 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
Studio
$1,360
450 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:52 PM
29 Units Available
South Quincy
Elevation - Apartments at Crown Colony
7 Crown Drive, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,810
551 sqft
Located near a 175-acre park with a saltwater pool, tennis court and ice skating pond. Includes yoga center with classes, pool table and walking trails. Apartments feature modern kitchens and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
16 Units Available
South Quincy
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,793
617 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
26 Units Available
Quincy Center
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,895
523 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
12 Units Available
Quincy Center
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,924
580 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Quincy Center has easy access to Route 3A, Burgin Pkwy and McGrath Hwy. Amenities include a gym, dog park, bike storage and courtyard. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private laundry.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
South Quincy
205 Independence Ave.
205 Independence Avenue, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,450
430 sqft
Cozy studio on Independence Ave! H/HW included in rent!!! Why living with roommates when you can have your own space for the same price?!! This beautiful studio apartment features eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher, built-in microwave, plenty of
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Quincy Point
116 East Howard St.
116 East Howard Street, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,755
590 sqft
Unique Features 3 Season Courtyard w/Fire Pits Bike Storage Clubroom with Billiard Table Dog Park. Networking Coffee Lounge Other Personal Storage Spaces Pet Policy Dogs and Cats Allowed: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Quincy Center
Nova Quincy
1500 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,599
450 sqft
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.
