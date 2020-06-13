62 Apartments for rent in Abington, MA with balcony
Abington, Massachusetts has come a long way since 1712 when the town consisted of only 17 homes! During its early years in the latter 19th century, Abington produced almost all of the shoes for Union Army soldiers. Shoe manufacturing used to be Abington’s claim to fame, but we don't blame you if that isn't what attracted you.
If you are planning on moving to Abington, Massachusetts you’ll need to have an above average income, as the cost of living is over 37 percent higher than the National Average (yikes!), at least, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau survey. Employment in this small suburb of Boston is also higher than the national average, so at least you can get a job. Newcomers set on moving to this busy town just minutes away from Boston should plan well ahead. Wagon trails have given way to a vast network of local, state and interstate roads, and getting around the city is not a problem. Commuter railway stations and public buses are a common way to get around in addition to driving and biking. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Abington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.