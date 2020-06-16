7155 Landry Drive

Amenities

Trendy, 2-story, 1920 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home conveniently located in coveted Marshall Bond Estates.



This home features a spacious open floor plan living/dining/kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric range/oven, a dishwasher, a microwave, a refrigerator/freezer, and a cooking island with breakfast bar.

The uniquely designed living room equipped with high ceilings, electric fireplace, and wood floors.



This beautiful 2 story home has a split floor plan: half bath, master suite, and laundry room down stairs; 3 bedrooms upstairs with nook and full bath.



Master suite features dual vanities, private toilet, walk-in closet, stand alone shower, Jacuzzi tub, and framed mirrors.



Amenities include:

Laundry room equipped with washer/dryer, open patio, fenced backyard, electric fireplace, 2 car garage.

Bonus Amenity: Lawn & Landscaping Service included in monthly rent!!!



Must see to appreciate! Hurry won't last long!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 7/9/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.