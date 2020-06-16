All apartments in Zachary
7155 Landry Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:38 PM

7155 Landry Drive

7155 Landry Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1868578
Location

7155 Landry Drive, Zachary, LA 70791
Zachary

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

Trendy, 2-story, 1920 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home conveniently located in coveted Marshall Bond Estates.

This home features a spacious open floor plan living/dining/kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric range/oven, a dishwasher, a microwave, a refrigerator/freezer, and a cooking island with breakfast bar.
The uniquely designed living room equipped with high ceilings, electric fireplace, and wood floors.

This beautiful 2 story home has a split floor plan: half bath, master suite, and laundry room down stairs; 3 bedrooms upstairs with nook and full bath.

Master suite features dual vanities, private toilet, walk-in closet, stand alone shower, Jacuzzi tub, and framed mirrors.

Amenities include:
Laundry room equipped with washer/dryer, open patio, fenced backyard, electric fireplace, 2 car garage.
Bonus Amenity: Lawn & Landscaping Service included in monthly rent!!!

Must see to appreciate! Hurry won't last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 7/9/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7155 Landry Drive have any available units?
7155 Landry Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7155 Landry Drive have?
Some of 7155 Landry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7155 Landry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7155 Landry Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7155 Landry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7155 Landry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zachary.
Does 7155 Landry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7155 Landry Drive does offer parking.
Does 7155 Landry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7155 Landry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7155 Landry Drive have a pool?
No, 7155 Landry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7155 Landry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7155 Landry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7155 Landry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7155 Landry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7155 Landry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7155 Landry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
