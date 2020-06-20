All apartments in Zachary
Find more places like 5425 Fairway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zachary, LA
/
5425 Fairway Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

5425 Fairway Drive

5425 Fairway Drive · (225) 258-2606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Zachary
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5425 Fairway Drive, Zachary, LA 70791
Zachary

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Please read entire listing carefully.

This is a beautiful home in the Fennwood Subdivision of Zachary. This home has been updated throughout. Granite and new appliances in kitchen, painted throughout, brand new roof. Home is located at the end of a cul de sac on a quiet street. Great backyard and outdoor space. Plenty of parking. This home is being sold as a lease option.

We are asking 199k for the house. Requirements are 10 percent down payment/option fee(20k).Rent is 1600/mo, verifiable income must be 3x the rent.

Definition: Rent-To-Own House. Rent-to-own in housing refers to an arrangement (alternative to Mortgage) in which a potential house buyer can rent (at premium) the house for a time period before getting to own the house through regular financing or payment in full. Option fees are usually required to secure house for purchase.

Lease option, rent to own, no credit/ low credit ok, no bank needed
Call or text-225-258-2606

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5425 Fairway Drive have any available units?
5425 Fairway Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5425 Fairway Drive have?
Some of 5425 Fairway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5425 Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5425 Fairway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5425 Fairway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5425 Fairway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5425 Fairway Drive does offer parking.
Does 5425 Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5425 Fairway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 5425 Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5425 Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5425 Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5425 Fairway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5425 Fairway Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5425 Fairway Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5425 Fairway Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Audubon Park
1233 E Mount Pleasant Rd
Zachary, LA 70791
Zachary Parkside
20051 Old Scenic Hwy
Zachary, LA 70791

Similar Pages

Zachary 3 BedroomsZachary Apartments with Parking
Zachary Dog Friendly Apartments
Zachary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAGonzales, LAHammond, LAInniswold, LA
Walker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity