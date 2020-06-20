5425 Fairway Drive

Amenities

This is a beautiful home in the Fennwood Subdivision of Zachary. This home has been updated throughout. Granite and new appliances in kitchen, painted throughout, brand new roof. Home is located at the end of a cul de sac on a quiet street. Great backyard and outdoor space. Plenty of parking. This home is being sold as a lease option.



We are asking 199k for the house. Requirements are 10 percent down payment/option fee(20k).Rent is 1600/mo, verifiable income must be 3x the rent.



Definition: Rent-To-Own House. Rent-to-own in housing refers to an arrangement (alternative to Mortgage) in which a potential house buyer can rent (at premium) the house for a time period before getting to own the house through regular financing or payment in full. Option fees are usually required to secure house for purchase.



Call or text-225-258-2606