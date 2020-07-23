10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Slidell, LA
Chef John Besh, and athletes LaRon Landry, Xavier Paul and Matt Fort are all from Slidell, LA. Talk about living in good company!
Known as "the Dell" by locals, Slidell is considered part of the New Orleans metro area. On the northeast shore of Lake Pontchartrain, the city's population hovers around 27,000. Slidell is surrounded by rivers and bayous. You will have to go into New Orleans if you want to have any kind of nightlife besides neighborhood dive bars and chain restaurants. But it's only about a 20-minute drive into the city. Granted, it's pretty much all bridges over either swamps or Lake Pontchartrain, but that doesn't scare you, does it? See more
2 bedroom apartments in Slidell are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.
Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Slidell near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.
You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Slidell that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.
Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.