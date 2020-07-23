10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Slidell, LA

Chef John Besh, and athletes LaRon Landry, Xavier Paul and Matt Fort are all from Slidell, LA. Talk about living in good company!

Known as "the Dell" by locals, Slidell is considered part of the New Orleans metro area. On the northeast shore of Lake Pontchartrain, the city's population hovers around 27,000. Slidell is surrounded by rivers and bayous. You will have to go into New Orleans if you want to have any kind of nightlife besides neighborhood dive bars and chain restaurants. But it's only about a 20-minute drive into the city. Granted, it's pretty much all bridges over either swamps or Lake Pontchartrain, but that doesn't scare you, does it? See more