10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Slidell, LA

2 bedroom apartments in Slidell are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apart... Read Guide >
Pelican Pointe Apartments
3400 Pelican Pointe Dr, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1122 sqft
Welcome to our Slidell, LA apartments for rent! Featuring spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern updates, exceptionally large kitchens and open concept floor plans – you’ll love calling Pelican Pointe home.
Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1025 sqft
Quiet neighborhood near Whispering Forest Elementary School and the intersection of I-59, I-10 and I-12. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and tennis court for residents.
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1149 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Harborside
3500 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1018 sqft
As a resident of Harborside, you can expect the highest level of personal service, courtesies and meticulous maintenance, making this community one of the most distinctive rental properties on the Lake Pontchartrain Northshore.
Villa du Lac
62200 West End Blvd, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1083 sqft
At Villa du Lac, you will feel like you are on lake vacation every day. If you enjoy beautiful sunsets with incredible water views and wonderful amenities right at your doorstep, then this is the place for you.

756 GAUSE Boulevard
756 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
814 sqft
Perfect Location!! Fronts Slidell High School. Walking distance from Slidell Memorial Hospital. Close to all residential amenities. Spacious floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New vinyl wood floors and new carpet. Carpet only in 2 bedrooms.

845 ASHEVILLE Drive
845 Asheville Dr, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
VOUCHERS WELCOME This unit wont last long. Two large bedrooms each with their own private balcony, covered patio in rear. Updated kitchen and bath. Extremely well maintained and professionally managed. Easy to see.

816 RUE ROCHELLE Drive
816 Rue Rochelle, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
READY FOR NEW TENANT! LUXURY 2 BEDROOM TOWN HOME ,1 & HALF BATH! PRIVATE COURTYARD w/PAITO GRASS AREA & STORAGE LOCKER ATTACHED TO BUILDING. STAINLESS STEEL APP./ PARKING FOR 2 CARS, NON SMOKING UNIT, NO PETS ALLOWED.

2011 Bayou Ln Apt A
2011 Bayou Ln, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1020 sqft
Condo available on Bayou Lane in Slidell. Two bedroom, 1.5 baths, approx 1120 sf. Balcony views of the pool and bayou from living room and master bedroom. Great location close to old town, Heritage park and only minutes to I-10. No onsite laundry.
57468 CEDAR Avenue
57468 Cedar Avenue, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
695 sqft
So convenient, this front half of a duplex is just minutes from Fremaux Town Center and Interstate 10 access. The area inside is efficiently used and consists of two bedrooms and one bath.
Chef John Besh, and athletes LaRon Landry, Xavier Paul and Matt Fort are all from Slidell, LA. Talk about living in good company!

Known as "the Dell" by locals, Slidell is considered part of the New Orleans metro area. On the northeast shore of Lake Pontchartrain, the city's population hovers around 27,000. Slidell is surrounded by rivers and bayous. You will have to go into New Orleans if you want to have any kind of nightlife besides neighborhood dive bars and chain restaurants. But it's only about a 20-minute drive into the city. Granted, it's pretty much all bridges over either swamps or Lake Pontchartrain, but that doesn't scare you, does it? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Slidell, LA

2 bedroom apartments in Slidell are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Slidell near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Slidell that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

