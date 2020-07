Amenities

hardwood floors parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Super clean and in excellent condition, this 2 bedroom/1 bath mobile home is in the middle of Scott in ''a good, quiet area'', the neighbors said. The kitchen appliances are modern, and there are amble kitchen cabinets and counter space. The 'wood' floors are very pretty. Each bedroom has a built-in desk. Nice place for the price. This is a no pet home.