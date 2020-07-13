/
pet friendly apartments
92 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Prairieville, LA
38399 Silverstone Ave.
38399 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1458 sqft
Great Home in Prairieville - Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!! 3 Bed, 2 bath with covered patio and fenced yard. Master suite features a large bathroom with a double vanity, garden tub, his/her walk-in closets and a stall shower.
39327 Ironwood Ave.
39327 Ironwood Ave, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1846 sqft
Ironwood Estates - Beautiful new home located in upcoming Ironwood Estates off Hwy 42. Beautiful wood floors as you enter the front door - immaculate living area, gourmet kitchen and breakfast area.
36297 Crestway Avenue
36297 Crestway Avenue, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1760 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath, open floor plan with privacy fenced backyard. Sought after Ascension Parish School District. Quiet neighborhood, spacious bedrooms, newer carpet throughout, all electric appliances, landlord prefers 2 year lease.
41032 Garden Court
41032 Garden Court, Ascension County, LA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
41032 Garden Court Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5827453)
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
17656 Lake Iris
17656 Lake Iris Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Azalea Lakes - This home is located in Azalea Lakes just off Old Jefferson. It is not on the lake side, but across the street. It has a double carport and a fenced backyard. There is new tile and vinly plank throughout.
17338 Wirth Place
17338 Wirth Place Road, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2479 sqft
Beautiful Home - Check out a virtual tour here: http://www.transported.
South Baton Rouge
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1371 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$886
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1441 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Shenandoah
15045 Shenandoah View Ct
15045 Shenandoah View Court, Shenandoah, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
15045 Shenandoah View Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful New Construction 3 bedroom plus office! - Newly constructed Modern Farmhouse design features open floor plan, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting and bright finishes.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
7723 O'Neal Rd
7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1661 sqft
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch.
Jones Creek
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.
Perkins - Highland
15232 Hidden Villa Dr
15232 Hidden Villa Dr, Village St. George, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom home in Gated Community - Fantastic design and gated community with pool, fitness center and clubhouse. This home has cypress cabinets, granite counters, and santos mahogony flooring. 4 bedroom, 2 bath and office nook.
Perkins - Highland
1124 Knollhaven Dr.
1124 Knollhaven Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1492 sqft
1124 Knollhaven Dr. Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House off Perkins near Pecue Available Mid July! - Directions: PERKINS TO BROOKHOLLOW - RIGHT AT FIRST STREET, LEFT ON KNOLLHAVEN Subdivision: BROOKHOLLOW GLEN 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,492 SQ.FT.
Airline/Jefferson
8556 Glenfield Drive
8556 Glenfield Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2423 sqft
8556 Glenfield Drive Available 07/24/20 4 bedroom house off Pecue near Airline - Subdivision: Woodridge Subd 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS 2,423 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,300.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,300.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.
11113 Garrett Dr
11113 Garrett Drive, Ascension County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1521 sqft
- Very Spacious 2BR/2BA home with lg. living room, kitchen and family room with fireplace and walk in laundry. Kitchen has stained cabinets with separate island. Master bedroom has wood floors and fireplace.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
8157 Baringer Rd.
8157 Barringer Road, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
3-Bedroom Home Perfectly Suited for Your Family - For Rent in Old Jefferson Subdivision, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, zero lot line, 1800 sqft living, well maintained townhome only $1500 per month, $1500 deposit.
Perkins - Highland
1522 Briarrose Drive
1522 Briarrose Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1682 sqft
3 Bedroom House Newly updated off Siegen and Perkins ! - Directions: Siegen Ln to Briar Hollow Ave., turn left on Briarrose. Subdivision: Quail Ridge 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,682 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1388 sqft
Conveniently located 1388 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodlawn Acres Subdivision. This elevated home features a bonus loft perfect for office/study/game room and an open floor plan kitchen/dinning area.
42172 Brandy Ave.
42172 Brandy Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
42172 Brandy Ave. Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom House in Ascension - Directions: Airline Hwy to Weber City (left), right on Naquin Subdivision: FRANCOIS POINT 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,575 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,600.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,600.
