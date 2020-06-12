/
2 bedroom apartments
58 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prairieville, LA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38044 Natchez Court lot #5
38044 Natchez Ct, Prairieville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
- Custom home quality and craftsmanship with town home convenience.
Results within 1 mile of Prairieville
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
45 Units Available
Silver Oaks
14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
978 sqft
The new Silver Oaks luxury apartment homes are located in Gonzales, Louisiana nestled in the heart of Ascension Parish. We have access to some of the best schools in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, and are only 20 miles from Downtown Baton Rouge.
Results within 5 miles of Prairieville
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
18 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1261 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Baton Rouge
35 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
54 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Jones Creek
23 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1164 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
35 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
39 Units Available
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1189 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
721 S. Audubon Place Ave.
721 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
721 S. Audubon Place Ave. Available 06/01/20 - New Construction with Custom Amenities in this Beautiful 2BR/2BA Townhome.
Results within 10 miles of Prairieville
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1070 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
6 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$983
953 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Airline/Jefferson
10 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Shenandoah
12 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
O'Neal
48 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
950 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
North Sherwood Forest
6 Units Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
