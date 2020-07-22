Apartment List
162 Apartments for rent in Marrero, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marrero apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

Townsite
Townsite
6015 4TH Street
6015 4th Street, Marrero, LA
Studio
$800
1450 sqft
commercial building C-1 Incomplete applications will NOT be reviewed.

Townsite
Townsite
6023 4TH Street
6023 4th Street, Marrero, LA
Studio
$1,400
1536 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6023 4TH Street in Marrero. View photos, descriptions and more!

Ames School Park
Ames School Park
647 EISEMAN Avenue
647 Eiseman Avenue, Marrero, LA
1 Bedroom
$550
550 sqft
It's priced to lease it wont last long. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and stove.
Audubon
Audubon
638 Webster
638 Webster Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom in Heart of Uptown! - Property Id: 308418 Location, location, location! Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED, located just 1 block from Magazine St, walking distance to Audubon Park & Zoo, and a short street-car ride to the French Quarter!

East Riverside
East Riverside
3665 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
3665 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Tastefully decorated NOLA shotgun located Uptown! Fenced in backyard w strung cafe lights sets perfect scene for relaxing after long day of work or hang out on front porch & watch cars go by.

East Riverside
East Riverside
3821 LAUREL Street
3821 Laurel Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
525 sqft
GATED, SMALL 6 UNIT APARTMENT BUILDING IN QUIET AREA WITH GATED OFF STREET PARKING! DOWNSTAIRS UNIT, NEWLY REMODELED WITH ALL NEW FURNITURE, KITCHEN COUNTERS & PAINT. BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN,HIP CONTEMPORARY STYLE. STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER. KING BED.

Garden District
Garden District
3230 CAMP Street
3230 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4773 sqft
This Garden District stunner, 4 years young, has every amenity you could dream of! Gourmet kitchen, temperature controlled wine room, smart-features throughout and top of the line finishes including fine paints of Europe, one-of-a-kind mural by

East Riverside
East Riverside
3663 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
3663 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Tastefully decorated NOLA shotgun located Uptown! Fenced in backyard w strung cafe lights sets perfect scene for relaxing after long day of work or hang out on front porch & watch cars go by.

West Riverside
West Riverside
550 OCTAVIA Street
550 Octavia Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
1680 sqft
Brand new renovation of a classic New Orleans cottage in a perfect Uptown location off Magazine St. Open floor plan with elegant finishes and chic yet comfortable furnishings. Main house is 3 bed/2 bath plus full 1 bed/1 bath guest house.

Audubon
Audubon
716 CALHOUN Street
716 Calhoun Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2800 sqft
Extremely private & secluded luxury rental steps from Audubon Park.Upstairs consists of 3BR 3.5BA, while Downstairs features a separate 1BR 1BA nanny suite.

Audubon
Audubon
816 NASHVILLE Avenue
816 Nashville Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
436 sqft
First Floor CONER, One Bedroom with Dedicated PARKING, Located Lower Nashville Avenue (two blocks to Whole Foods). Laundry On-Site, Stove, Fridge, Hardwood Flooring. Water & Trash Service Included. Pets Maybe! Non-Smoking Property.

Audubon
Audubon
6023 MAGAZINE Street
6023 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,900
1250 sqft
Super location on desirable Magazine Street! Left side of light filled shotgun double. Original refinished hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, cypress doors with transoms, 4 original fireplace mantels, ceiling fans, newer upgraded AC.

Audubon
Audubon
617 HENRY CLAY Avenue
617 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2000 sqft
IF YOU WANT TO LIVE UPTOWN IN THE SLIVER BY THE RIVER IN A FABULOUS VICTORIAN APT.

Touro
Touro
3826 COLISEUM Street
3826 Coliseum Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
775 sqft
Fully furnished 1 BR corporate rental with utilities included. Easy to show. Dogs on case by case basis with deposit. Walking distance from all that Magazine has to offer! Plenty of parking out front!

West Riverside
West Riverside
337 NASHVILLE Avenue
337 Nashville Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
997 sqft
Recently renovated classic Uptown Victorian cottage.

East Riverside
East Riverside
914 LOUISIANA Avenue
914 Louisiana Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2175 sqft
Comes fully furnished. Live on one side of a stunning double on tree-lined Louisiana Ave.

Audubon
Audubon
619 HENRY CLAY Avenue
619 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
900 sqft
SUPERB LOCATION! WALK TO TULANE UNIVERSITY. STEPS TO AUDUBON PARK/ZOO, MAGAZINE ST SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS GALORE. STEPS TO CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL.STEPS TO CLANCY'S, REGINELLIS, PATOIS, STARBUCKS.

Audubon
Audubon
810 HENRY CLAY Avenue
810 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Location! Location! Cozy 2 BR 1 BA furnished rental with utilities included and off street parking (for 1-2 cars). This home is a traditional shotgun with kitchen in rear. Private side courtyard. Easy to show. Sorry, no pets.

Audubon
Audubon
6223 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
6223 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2639 sqft
Remarkable, totally renovated Victorian home, oozing with charm including wrap around front gallery. Ideal location across from Children's Hosp. & steps to Audubon Pk. High ceilings/beautiful wood floors throughout. New s.s. appls.

West Riverside
West Riverside
520 NASHVILLE Avenue
520 Nashville Avenue, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3375 sqft
Fabulous Uptown 2 story compound available as a furnished corporate rental! 19th century Creole Cottage has been seamlessly blended with a newer French Quarter style addition to create an amazing home with 3 private bedrooms suites plus 4th

Audubon
Audubon
5614 CAMP Street
5614 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
GREAT LOCATION UPTOWN SHOTGUN DOUBLE. HARDWOOD FLOORS, HIGH CEILING AND UPDATED KITCHEN . NO SMOKING INSIDE PREMISES.

East Riverside
East Riverside
3400 MAGAZINE Street
3400 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1100 sqft
SUPER LOCATION!!! Everything you should expect in an UPTOWN CONDO. Located on the corner of Magazine & Louisiana Ave. Gated off street parking. Easy access to to popular restaurants and retailers.

Uptown
Uptown
1314 NAPOLEON Avenue
1314 Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3595 sqft
A Stunning 4 level unit in Historic St Elizabeth's. 1st floor has a Breakfast/Wet Bar area with wine cooler, kegerator, drawer fridge & too many luxury items to list. Renovated 4th floor added a 2nd Master Suite & Third Bedroom.

Irish Channel
Irish Channel
718 Pleasant Street
718 Pleasant Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
This is 1/2 of a Double in the Lower Garden District, 4 blocks from the Magazine St. Entertainment District. Two generous rooms in front with a large kitchen and bath in the back.
City Guide for Marrero, LA

"Cruisin' down the street, real slow, where the fellas be yelling Marrero..." (--M.C Thick, "Marrero")

If resilience were a currency, Marrero, LA, would be a rich town. After all, this is a town that has seen the ravages of hurricane Katrina, and many of its residents survived, stayed, and lived to talk about it. If youre looking for a place where you can instantly blend in regardless of your occupation or income, this town beckons with welcoming arms. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Marrero, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marrero apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

