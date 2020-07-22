162 Apartments for rent in Marrero, LA with parking

"Cruisin' down the street, real slow, where the fellas be yelling Marrero..." (--M.C Thick, "Marrero")

If resilience were a currency, Marrero, LA, would be a rich town. After all, this is a town that has seen the ravages of hurricane Katrina, and many of its residents survived, stayed, and lived to talk about it. If youre looking for a place where you can instantly blend in regardless of your occupation or income, this town beckons with welcoming arms. See more