1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:54 AM
115 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA
Last updated July 16 at 01:42 AM
1 Unit Available
North Suburban Acres
718-Central Avenue
718 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Recently renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bath, all electric, AC, spacious walk in closets, off street parking, with balconies. For an additional 50 dollars per month: Covered parking and Storage space (only a few available).
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
508 Julius Street #212
508 Julius Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
13 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
851 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
17 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Causeway
124 LABARRE Drive
124 Labarre Drive, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
520 sqft
Fabulous newly renovated 4plex in the heart of Old Metairie! Walking distance to all new restaurants and boutiques on Metairie Road.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
818 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
8 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
751 sqft
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
7 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
4 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
820 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
20 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
8 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
845 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
11 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Covington Square Apartments
4828 Zenith St, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$840
512 sqft
From the moment you arrive, you will feel at home at Covington Square. Our one and two bedroom apartments and oversized two bedroom town homes create a unique community to suit the needs of anyone looking for a new place to call home.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
38 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
730 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
46 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
678 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
122 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
668 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
29 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
339 Carondelet Street - 4B
339 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
Don't miss out! Unique opportunity to rent a conveniently located, fully furnished condo in the CBD. Beautifully renovated light-filled 1 BR/1 BA condo on streetcar line, 3 blocks to Canal & the Quarter. 1 block to St Charles & Mardi Gras parades.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
815 Toulouse Street Rear
815 Toulouse Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Story Servants Quarter Apartment - Property Id: 316289 1 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
514 Madison Street 4
514 Madison St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Lovely 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316350 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2nd Floor Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood Full Kitchen Walk-In Closet, Large Built-In Vanity in Bathroom Laundry on Site Street Parking Sewerage & Water Board Paid by
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Milan
3701 Willow Street
3701 Willow Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
832 sqft
Newly renovated home for rent! - Newly renovated home for rent! $950/m 800sft 1 bedroom/1 full bathroom/ kitchen and living space. Wooden floors, granite counter tops and white finish rooms. Drive way parking! Attached to a different home.
