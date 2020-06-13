Apartment List
129 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Inniswold, LA

Finding an apartment in Inniswold that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
8 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
1 Unit Available
10645 Woodland Oaks
10645 Woodland Oak Drive, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1853 sqft
3 Bedroom House off Bluebonnet and Jefferson Available Mid October.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
1 Unit Available
10444 Jefferson Hwy Unit H
10444 Jefferson Highway, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located off Jefferson Hwy in a Gated Community - Directions: Nesser Gardens Subdivision: Destination at Nesser Condominiums; Directly across from BRQ Restaurant.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
1 Unit Available
10727 Danbury Dr.
10727 Danbury Drive, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1796 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home Located in Jefferson Terrace Available Mid March - Directions: From Airline Hwy. to Cal Rd. enter Jefferson Terrace Subdivision turn right on Danbury Dr.
Results within 1 mile of Inniswold
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$780
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Jones Creek
10 Units Available
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$920
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
South Baton Rouge
37 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Airline/Jefferson
2 Units Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Jefferson - Drusilla
1 Unit Available
10290 W. Winston Ave. Unit #6
10290 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
568 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo in a Gated Community off Bluebonnet near Costco - Directions: Bluebonnet from Jefferson or Airline Hwy. Turn North on Celtic Ave. Turn Left on Professional Blvd. Drive to end of street and to the Gate of Lake Plaza Condos.

1 of 9

Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
1 Unit Available
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive - 1
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1336 sqft
Beautifully re-done home in a great location. Hardwood floors throughout, recently re-done kitchen. Covered parking in a quiet community. Home comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Small dogs are allowed
Results within 5 miles of Inniswold
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
O'Neal
53 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
Shenandoah
13 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$770
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,261
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
Old Goodwood
6 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
South Burbank
21 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Inniswold, LA

Finding an apartment in Inniswold that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

