Last updated July 12 2020

110 Apartments for rent in Elmwood, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elmwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12
18 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Last updated July 12
$
22 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Rural Park
8700 MELROSE Lane
8700 Melrose Lane, River Ridge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1713 sqft
Super Single Family Home in River Ridge; Open Floorplan with Attached Garage and Covered Patio. Huge Master Suite with 4 Large Bedrooms and Large Backyard for Entertaining. Don't miss this rare find!

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
504 HYMAN Drive
504 Hyman Drive, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom-1 bath apartment in Old Jefferson. Hard wood floors throughout with alot of windows makes this unit light and bright! Updated feel with cute kitchen equipped with range oven, refrigerator and dishwasher.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Bridgedale
4903 AIRLINE Drive
4903 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$10,500
32210 sqft
GROUND LEASE! 32,210 sf of PRIME vacant land at the corner of Airline Drive and River Avenue. This property is currently being used as a parking lot.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
North Suburban Acres
718-Central Avenue
718 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
700 sqft
Recently renovated 1 bedroom/ 1 bath, all electric, AC, spacious walk in closets, off street parking, with balconies. For an additional 50 dollars per month: Covered parking and Storage space (only a few available).

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
North Suburban Acres
615 CENTRAL Avenue
615 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
Studio
$700
600 sqft
Spotless. Beautiful renovation with 2 offices with windows, large conference room with massive countertop n cabinets. Blt. In fridge.Laminate floor in 1 office. Marble tiles in powder room. Walk in storage room with shelves to ceiling.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
724 LITTLE FARMS Avenue
724 Little Farms Avenue, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,100
900 sqft
Upscale 2nd floor office space in Metairie. This space features 3 private offices, reception area & bath. Water is included in lease. Tenant to pay all other utilities & internet. Located 1/2 block off of Airline Dr.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Bridgedale
4929 AIRLINE Drive
4929 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$12,500
31490 sqft
GROUND LEASE! 31,490 sf of PRIME vacant land at the corner of Airline Drive and Transcontinental. This property has 200 linear feet of frontage on Airline Drive.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
211 N DILTON Street
211 North Dilton Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Cute furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Central a/c and heat, in unit washer and dryer, parking for up to 4 cars and large back yard.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
750 LITTLE FARMS (ADJACENT TO) Avenue
750 Little Farms Avenue, Metairie, LA
Studio
$25,200
27360 sqft
Ground lease for 27,360 sf. Zoned C-2 with CPZ overlay.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
North Bridgedale
301 CLEARVIEW Parkway
301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,193
954 sqft
Great small office for lease on Clearview near Airline! 954 sf space offers approximately 650 sf of office space with the remainder as storage/warehouse. Great location for a variety of office uses. Call for an appointment.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
508 Julius Street #212
508 Julius Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood
Last updated July 12
4 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Last updated July 12
$
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Last updated July 12
3 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 12
11 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Last updated July 12
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$695
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Last updated July 12
4 Units Available
Bucktown
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Milan
3701 Willow Street
3701 Willow Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
832 sqft
Newly renovated home for rent! - Newly renovated home for rent! $950/m 800sft 1 bedroom/1 full bathroom/ kitchen and living space. Wooden floors, granite counter tops and white finish rooms. Drive way parking! Attached to a different home.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Audubon
5828 Clara St
5828 Clara Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Location!!! Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown - Property Id: 311099 Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown-easy 3 block walk to universities and Freret St! This is THE best deal you will find for this size apartment in this area.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elmwood, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elmwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

