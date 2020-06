Amenities

WATERFRONT LIVING AT ITS BEST!! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms/2 baths. Master bedroom has beautiful view of the water. Updated kitchen with granite counters & sunny breakfast area. Den with soaring ceilings & fireplace. French doors to a back deck & gorgeous views of the lake. Dock your boat out the back door & enjoy a relaxing life. Minutes away from dining, interstate, gym and shopping. Just waiting for you to make it your home!