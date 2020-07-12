Apartment List
/
LA
/
denham springs
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

89 Apartments for rent in Denham Springs, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Denham Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$725
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
44 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$825
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$981
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
15 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$952
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1079 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Denham Springs
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
12 Units Available
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd, Walker, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Sidney Hutchinson Park and Livingston Square Shopping Center are both convenient to this community. Amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site playground and grilling areas. Apartments feature track lighting, oversized garden soaking tubs and private balconies/patios.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
28 Units Available
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
24 Units Available
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central
18819 Greenwell Springs Rd A
18819 Greenwell Springs Rd, Central, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3BR/2Ba Home on fenced lot - Property Id: 100057 3BR/2BA with an office and spacious living area and vaulted ceilings. Open front porch with private parking on 3 quiet acres with other residences. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13810 Avocado Drive
13810 Avocado Drive, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1831 sqft
13810 Avocado Drive Available 07/31/20 Great Home in Denham Springs - New Lowered Price! All appliances included.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
7723 O'Neal Rd
7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1661 sqft
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood
14033 Stone Gate Dr.
14033 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2144 sqft
14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Forest
429 Kimmeridge Dr.
429 Kimmeridge Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2600 sqft
Huge Newly Renovated Home - This home has an open floor plan AND 2600 square feet. It is 4bd/2.5 ba with a formal dining room/living room and a man cave.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Sherwood Forest
2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive
2150 Bldg 11b N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1187 sqft
Location! Location! 1187 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on 2nd floor conveniently located near Florida Blvd and Choctaw.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jones Creek
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12862 Hazlewood Dr.
12862 Hazlewood Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1098 sqft
12862 Hazlewood Dr. Available 07/27/20 Cute home in Woodland Crossing - DID NOT FLOOD! This 3bd/1ba home is located in Woodland Crossing and sit on a large lot. The neighborhood is conveniently located between the Juban and Walker interstate exits.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
North Sherwood Forest
11224 CHALICE DR
11224 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home! It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has been completely renovated throughout! All new roof, fresh exterior and interior paint, and a new hot water heater! Updated and professionally cleaned! Cute front door, ceramic tiling

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
25684 Buffwood Street
25684 Buffwood Street, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1900 sqft
Trendy, 1900 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Woodland Crossing Subdivision, Walker, Louisiana. This home has an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
O'Neal
16613 Bristoe Ave.
16613 Bristoe Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1399 sqft
16613 Bristoe Ave. Available 07/01/20 - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops and newer appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Jones Creek
5111 South Oaks Drive
5111 South Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1226 sqft
Darling Town home in the heart of town! - Absolutely darling townhome close to everything! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car carport, end unit with water included. Water included in rent. For a virtual tour please click below link: https://www.zillow.

1 of 17

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Fairwood
1824 Winter Ridge
1824 Winter Ridge Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
- (RLNE5337720)

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
North Sherwood Forest
12530 ROBBIE AVE
12530 Robbie Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Neat and clean 3 bedroom 2 full bath half duplex with centeal air/heat, refrigerator, dishwasher an electric range, inside washer and dryer hookup, fenced in back yard, covered patio and 2 offstreat parking spots.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Denham Springs, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Denham Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Denham Springs 1 BedroomsDenham Springs 2 BedroomsDenham Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDenham Springs 3 BedroomsDenham Springs Accessible ApartmentsDenham Springs Apartments with Balcony
Denham Springs Apartments with GarageDenham Springs Apartments with GymDenham Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDenham Springs Apartments with ParkingDenham Springs Apartments with Pool
Denham Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerDenham Springs Cheap PlacesDenham Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsDenham Springs Luxury PlacesDenham Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LACovington, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University