50 Apartments for rent in Denham Springs, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Denham Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,076
1079 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
1 Unit Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1627 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.
Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
North Sherwood Forest
6 Units Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Last updated April 9 at 03:14pm
Monticello
7 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$887
1125 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
29792 Park St
29792 Park St, Walker, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1560 sqft
- Precious cottage style home that did NOT flood with an incredibly convenient location to the interstate, Walker schools, and everything Walker has to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
24111 Chateau de Chene Dr.
24111 Chateau De Chene Dr, Walker, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1724 sqft
Move-In Ready Townhome in Walker! - The New Orleans style town home features walk in closets, large master bath, vaulted ceilings in master, tile flooring in the breakfast area. Features 3 bed/2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
11923 FAIRHAVEN DR.
11923 Fairhaven Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
Large, updated Sherwood Forest home right by St. Thomas More school $1350/mo. - 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 baths. Right by St. Thomas More school.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5146 Stumberg Lane
5146 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Available June 1st Great Schools!! 3bed/2bath-$1300 rent/$1300 security deposit Wood downstairs and carpet upstairs Refrigerator, dishwasher and stove provided- tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance pets welcome- no pit

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Central
1 Unit Available
16801 Glenwood Springs
16801 Glenwood Springs Drive, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1550 sqft
CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT Great Home and schools! 3bed/2bath new home. $1450 rent/$1450 security deposit- $350 pet fee (non-refundable) Stove, dishwasher and built in microwave provided. Wood floors, ceramic and carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
11026 Chalice Drive
11026 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
993 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in North Sherwood Forest. Fenced in back yard! At the end of a quiet street! Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Airline/Jefferson
10 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$962
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$770
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,258
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
Pollard - Woodchase
22 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Airline/Jefferson
2 Units Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
48 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$929
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Denham Springs, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Denham Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

