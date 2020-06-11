All apartments in Crowley
1404 N AVE G
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1404 N AVE G

1404 N Avenue G · (225) 380-3676
Location

1404 N Avenue G, Crowley, LA 70526

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$840

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Owner/Agent. Are you looking for a clean 3BR/2Full Bath in a quiet neighborhood? This home is an easy commute down I-10 with both public and private schools available!

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=98ojdFCfRzV

The two well-placed mighty oaks shade the house from the afternoon sun on the West! You'll enjoy the fully screened patio that will let you relax outside while the mosquitoes go bite someone else! ;-)

It has an updated (410A) central A/C system that will keep you comfy while inside of this well maintained classic! It's hard to find this much house, for such a great price! Drive by the house and the neighborhood, then contact us to make your appointment to see the inside!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

