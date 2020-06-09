12312 Woodville Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Vintage! 1365 square foot, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home near downtown Clinton...walking distance from the Library.



This home features a large living room equipped with a built-in bookshelf, hardwood floors, and an entertainment center. The spacious kitchen/nook comes with a refrigerator/freezer, a gas/range oven, a microwave, under cabinet lighting, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, a cooking island, and a pantry.



Bathroom features a claw foot tub and shower.

The screened back porch contains laundry area equipped with washer/dryer.



Amenities include: large front porch equipped with swing and rockers, yard adorned with crepe myrtles, pecan tree, bamboo garden surrounds rear of property (no rear neighbors), covered carport.



Extra amenities: 9 ft ceilings, hard wood floors and ceiling fans throughout, ample bedroom closets with extra storage compartment, 2 inch wood blinds throughout, separate storage building for lawn equipment



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $995, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.