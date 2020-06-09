All apartments in Clinton
12312 Woodville Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:47 PM

12312 Woodville Street

12312 Woodville Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1681084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12312 Woodville Street, Clinton, LA 70722

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1365 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Vintage! 1365 square foot, 2 bedroom, 1 bath home near downtown Clinton...walking distance from the Library.

This home features a large living room equipped with a built-in bookshelf, hardwood floors, and an entertainment center. The spacious kitchen/nook comes with a refrigerator/freezer, a gas/range oven, a microwave, under cabinet lighting, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, a cooking island, and a pantry.

Bathroom features a claw foot tub and shower.
The screened back porch contains laundry area equipped with washer/dryer.

Amenities include: large front porch equipped with swing and rockers, yard adorned with crepe myrtles, pecan tree, bamboo garden surrounds rear of property (no rear neighbors), covered carport.

Extra amenities: 9 ft ceilings, hard wood floors and ceiling fans throughout, ample bedroom closets with extra storage compartment, 2 inch wood blinds throughout, separate storage building for lawn equipment

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $995, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12312 Woodville Street have any available units?
12312 Woodville Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12312 Woodville Street have?
Some of 12312 Woodville Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12312 Woodville Street currently offering any rent specials?
12312 Woodville Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12312 Woodville Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12312 Woodville Street is pet friendly.
Does 12312 Woodville Street offer parking?
Yes, 12312 Woodville Street does offer parking.
Does 12312 Woodville Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12312 Woodville Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12312 Woodville Street have a pool?
No, 12312 Woodville Street does not have a pool.
Does 12312 Woodville Street have accessible units?
No, 12312 Woodville Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12312 Woodville Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12312 Woodville Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12312 Woodville Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12312 Woodville Street does not have units with air conditioning.
