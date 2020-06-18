14538 Richardson Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home for Lease -



This beautifully updated property features include: Open floor plan: living/dining/kitchen; kitchen equipped with granite counters with breakfast bar, new cabinets, electric range/oven, dishwasher, hood-vent; beautifully remodeled bathroom equipped with ceramic surrounds, framed mirror, towel closet, and separate shelves



Amenities include: ceramic and plank flooring throughout (no carpet); laundry room equipped with cabinets and washer/dryer hookups; large fenced backyard w/separate dog yard; covered patio; treed lot; 2 car carport; Central School District



Must see to appreciate!



