Central, LA
14538 Richardson Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

14538 Richardson Dr.

14538 Richardson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14538 Richardson Drive, Central, LA 70739
Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home for Lease -

This beautifully updated property features include: Open floor plan: living/dining/kitchen; kitchen equipped with granite counters with breakfast bar, new cabinets, electric range/oven, dishwasher, hood-vent; beautifully remodeled bathroom equipped with ceramic surrounds, framed mirror, towel closet, and separate shelves

Amenities include: ceramic and plank flooring throughout (no carpet); laundry room equipped with cabinets and washer/dryer hookups; large fenced backyard w/separate dog yard; covered patio; treed lot; 2 car carport; Central School District

Must see to appreciate!

(RLNE5840359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14538 Richardson Dr. have any available units?
14538 Richardson Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Central, LA.
What amenities does 14538 Richardson Dr. have?
Some of 14538 Richardson Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14538 Richardson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14538 Richardson Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14538 Richardson Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14538 Richardson Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14538 Richardson Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14538 Richardson Dr. does offer parking.
Does 14538 Richardson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14538 Richardson Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14538 Richardson Dr. have a pool?
No, 14538 Richardson Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14538 Richardson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14538 Richardson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14538 Richardson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14538 Richardson Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14538 Richardson Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14538 Richardson Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
