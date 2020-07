Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors some paid utils

$850/month $795 deposit includes water - Property Id: 142066



$850/month $795 deposit. 2 bedroom with den (that can be used as a 3rd bedroom), living room, full kitchen and 1 bathroom. Landlord pays for water however tenant responsible to pay electricity. $50 screening fee required for credit and background check. Includes on site washer and dryer hookups. Tenant responsible to mow grass. If interested call Andrew at (337) 405-8823.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142066

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5908075)