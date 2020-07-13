/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Red Chute, LA with pool
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
223 Deerwood Lane
223 Deerwood Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1786 sqft
223 Deerwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Country Place Charmer....
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
526 Fox Cove
526 Fox Cove, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Great home in the Gated Community of Dogwood South. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite counter tops, neutral new paint, large covered patio area out back. Community features pool, walking trails, horse stables and more.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
704 Fox Nest
704 Fox Next Cr, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1561 sqft
704 Fox Nest Available 07/20/20 Dougwood South - Fantastic home located in the desireable Dogwood South Subdivision in a private cul-de-sac with a private backyard and no rear neighbors.
Results within 1 mile of Red Chute
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Red Chute
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
14 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$878
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Red Chute
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:01am
$
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 07:27am
6 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1369 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
22 Units Available
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1499 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1719 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 8 at 02:11pm
6 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1393 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 8 at 02:11pm
11 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$985
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 02:13pm
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
Chateau Apartments
2903 Weyman St, Shreveport, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Chateau Apartment. This stylish community features everything you need in life plus a lot more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
3 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$560
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
Contact for Availability
Springlake-University Terrace
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
7 Units Available
Champion Lake
3501 Champion Lake Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
$933
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1046 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Champion Lake in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
3 Units Available
River Walk
1000 River Walk Blvd, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1206 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Walk in Shreveport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4824 Longstreet Pl.
4824 Longstreet Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1298 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in south Bossier City LA - Beautiful 3br 2ba home for lease at 4824 Longstreet, Bossier City, LA 71112. This home is located in South Gate Estates.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle
3462 Bayou Crossing Drive
3462 Bayou Crossing Drive, Shreveport, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3462 BAYOU CROSSING - TOWNHOME FOR LEASE - This fantastic town home offers tons of space in a prime location! The unit is within walking distance of many restaurants and retail stores. The HOA includes pool and tennis court access.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
3730 Fairfield Avenue
3730 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1084 sqft
Available in August 2020*Includes Utilities! This is a great deal! Interior is beautiful!Perfect for med students- close to the school*Centrally located*Has large open living/dining area*Very quiet & private*Stainless steel washer/dryer combo
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
609 Toulouse Court
609 Toulouse Court, Bossier County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1763 sqft
609 Toulouse Court Available 08/01/20 St Charles Court! - Beautiful Home in St Charles Court! Ceramic tile throughout. Loaded with Amenities! Built in surround sound throughout home and on back patio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3634 Greenacres #211
3634 Greenacres Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*** REDUCED*** Cute 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo with WASHER & DRYER - Reduced! All appliances including washer and dryer. Town House! North Bossier for rent! Located in secure, gated community, Greenacres place just off Benton Road.