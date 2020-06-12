/
2 bedroom apartments
44 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Baker, LA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brownfields
1 Unit Available
6023 Stoneview Ave D
6023 Stoneview Avenue, Baker, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
6023 Stoneview Apt D - Property Id: 293499 2 Bed 1.5 Bath All Ceramic Floors. Laundry area. Open patio. Stove/ dishwasher. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293499 Property Id 293499 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833444)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brownfields
1 Unit Available
6012 Stoneview Ave A
6012 Stoneview Avenue, Baker, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
6012 Stoneview Apt A - Property Id: 293500 Includes stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, dryer, open patio. No carpet Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293500 Property Id 293500 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833420)
Results within 5 miles of Baker
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:55am
Baker/Zachary
17 Units Available
Audubon Park
1233 E Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1131 sqft
Within walking distance of Flanacher Road Park and the YMCA. Units with wood plank flooring, ceramic tile, granite countertops, raised ceilings and attached parking garages.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Zachary
42 Units Available
Zachary Parkside
20051 Old Scenic Hwy, Zachary, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1211 sqft
Zachary Parkside, the premier apartments in Zachary, Louisiana, provides a refreshing alternative to the traditional apartment home lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
$
Brookstown
7 Units Available
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scotlandville
1 Unit Available
1321 WETHERILL ST
1321 Wetherill Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
1321 WETHERILL ST - Property Id: 199400 UNDER CONSTRUCTION TO BE NEWLY REMODELED & UPDATED WITH OPEN FLOOR-PLAN! This 2bed room 1bath cottage home is perfect for a college student attending Southern Unversity as it is located ONLY 5 minutes from
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scotlandville
1 Unit Available
1188 Rosenwald Rd
1188 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable apartment for rent in Baton Rouge Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683095)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
4000 McHugh Rd 102
4000 Mchugh Road, Zachary, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
4000 McHugh Rd 102 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE4042978)
Results within 10 miles of Baker
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
$
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Eden Park
28 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$820
1213 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
Downtown
12 Units Available
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
$
Old Goodwood
7 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 10:33pm
Old South Baton Rouge
116 Units Available
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
Mid City
12 Units Available
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Downtown
13 Units Available
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1232 sqft
Welcome to The Commerce Building. Ninety-Three riverfront residences in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge. Be among the first to reside in these breath-taking apartments with views of the of the mighty Mississippi River, St.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
North Sherwood Forest
6 Units Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
2 Units Available
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Downtown
21 Units Available
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1046 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
Verified
Last updated June 10 at 02:09pm
$
Old Goodwood
1 Unit Available
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc at Mid City in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated April 9 at 03:14pm
Monticello
7 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
918 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.