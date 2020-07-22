Apartment List
28 Studio Apartments for rent in Arabi, LA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Arabi living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportat... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
7220 ST CLAUDE Avenue
7220 Saint Claude Ave, Arabi, LA
Studio
$7,500
6225 sqft
Multitude of possibilities on this gorgeous class A office plus warehouse space in Arabi! ALL newly renovated and smart features throughout the building. Downstairs has conference room, office space and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Arabi
7 Units Available
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,350
630 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.

1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1233 Decatur Street 9
1233 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$900
230 sqft
Small Studio in the French Quarter - Property Id: 316334 Small 3rd Floor Studio Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood Fully Furnished Kitchen Nice Private Balcony Laundry on Site Street Parking No Pets No Smoking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 Unit Available
Central City
1205 St Charles Ave
1205 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,595
406 sqft
Best location to convieniently enjoy all New Orleans has to offer! This fully furnished/all utilities included condo is perfectly located in the middle of the bustling downtown/uptown area of New Orleans.

1 Unit Available
5429 PARIS Road
5429 Paris Road, St. Bernard County, LA
Studio
$4,900
6400 sqft
6,400 square foot, two-story office building is on an approximate 1 acre site with 4 covered parking bays, ample outdoor parking, and a 40' X 60' outdoor fenced area. The 4 covered parking bays measure ~20' X 90' and can be used as storage space.

1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
2108 MAGAZINE Street
2108 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,500
1477 sqft
Beautiful light-filled commercial space zoned for many uses- 1477 square feet of open space with windows overlooking Magazine Street.

1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1910 MAGAZINE Street
1910 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$5,000
2800 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease historical brick 2-level restaurant/commercial space on bustling Magazine Street-Lower Garden District. Zoned HU-B1. LIQUOR LICENSE IN PLACE.

1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1117 ST MARY Street
1117 Saint Mary Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,100
469 sqft
LGD Retail Space for lease in the heart of the LGD retail corridor, just off Magazine Street. 1st floor Commercial Condo unit.

1 Unit Available
Behrman
3220 GENERAL DEGAULLE Drive
3220 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,200
600 sqft
Professional business office space for lease; light & airy space second level of The Epic Center Building; Elevator & lobby access, central air/heat. Other businesses within are Eye Deal Optical, Kelly Accounting Services, FedEx, etc.

1 Unit Available
Little Woods
7780 HAYNE Boulevard
7780 Hayne Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,000
1400 sqft
Office condo for lease on Hayne Boulevard. Three offices with a small kitchen. Possible for insurance firm, law office, or accounting firm.

1 Unit Available
Terrytown
2785 BELLE CHASSE Highway
2785 Belle Chasse Highway, Terrytown, LA
Studio
$4,000
1800 sqft
Prime retail location conveniently located on busy Belle Chasse Highway. Open plan, flexible to meet the needs of many different type of businesses. Large windows for great natural light and lots of parking around this location.

1 Unit Available
Seventh Ward
2300 SAINT BERNARD Avenue
2300 Saint Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,550
776 sqft
Formerly Joe’s package liquor store, a few blks from N Broad; the Esplanade Ridge & Gentilly areas. Building used as a convenience store and a liquor store. Building situated on a triangular carved City blk.

1 Unit Available
West Lake Forest
6700 PLAZA Drive
6700 Plaza Drive, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$5,000
20000 sqft
LARGE STORAGE WAREHOUSE PARKING for LEASE! This ultra affordable 20,000 sf (1st floor) office has been stripped out and is available for storage.

1 Unit Available
Andrew Jackson
418 W. Judge Perez Drive - B
418 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA
Studio
$1,250
980 sqft
You may click on or copy and paste in the url this address www.1stbmgrealty.managebuilding.com to apply online. May also call 504-271-3621 press 2

1 Unit Available
Jackson Park
710 West Genie Street - 100
710 W Genie St, Chalmette, LA
Studio
$350
100 sqft
Office Space for Lease and use of common area only such as conference room, waiting room, parking, hall, bath. You can apply by clicking or coping and paste the link www.1stbmgrealty.managebuilding.com $35 non refundable application fee.
Results within 10 miles of Arabi
42 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.

1 Unit Available
Townsite
6015 4TH Street
6015 4th Street, Marrero, LA
Studio
$800
1450 sqft
commercial building C-1 Incomplete applications will NOT be reviewed.

1 Unit Available
Townsite
6023 4TH Street
6023 4th Street, Marrero, LA
Studio
$1,400
1536 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6023 4TH Street in Marrero. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Central City
2703 S BROAD Avenue
2703 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$3,000
1881 sqft
Highly visible Retail Space available For Lease at 2703 South Broad Avenue.

1 Unit Available
Audubon
6023 MAGAZINE Street
6023 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,900
1250 sqft
Super location on desirable Magazine Street! Left side of light filled shotgun double. Original refinished hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, cypress doors with transoms, 4 original fireplace mantels, ceiling fans, newer upgraded AC.

1 Unit Available
West Riverside
4737 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
4737 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$5,500
1844 sqft
High traffic corner restaurant/commercial space ready for your finishes available now! 1844 SF inside PLUS 844 SF of rare outdoor patio seating space included. Option to lease the 480 SQ adjacent apartment (open wall to increase commercial space).

1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
7800 OAK Street
7800 Oak Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,400
1704 sqft
Historic, very charming corner storefront! Suited for art gallery, coffee shop or other retail space. Plenty of walk by traffic in the neighborhood. Space includes approximately 1100 s.f downstairs w/bath and another approx. 600 s.f.

1 Unit Available
Tulane - Gravier
422 S BROAD Avenue
422 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$500
2000 sqft
Amazing commercial location across the street from the courthouse, restaurants, shopping, and busy high traffic location in the hear of Mid City! Features off street parking, security cameras, all utilities paid for including electricity, water,

1 Unit Available
Milan
4219 MAGNOLIA Street
4219 Magnolia Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,100
788 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION OFFICE SPACE BY BAPTIST OCHSNER HOSPITAL AND OTHER MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL OFFICES. LARGE SECOND FLOOR SPACES WITH SHARED CONFERENCE OR RECEPTION ROOM WITH LARGE SCREED TV AND INTERCOM SERVICES.
