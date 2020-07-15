/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM
127 Furnished Apartments for rent in Arabi, LA
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Arabi
1036 1/2 Mehle St
1036 1/2 Mehle St, Arabi, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
Furnished Freestanding Upstairs Apartment - Property Id: 312025 Sun-filled and bright freestanding upstairs apartment available for rent now- month to month, or based on your needs: Happy to work out an arrangement. Off street parking and cute yard.
Results within 5 miles of Arabi
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
37 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
339 Carondelet Street - 4B
339 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
Don't miss out! Unique opportunity to rent a conveniently located, fully furnished condo in the CBD. Beautifully renovated light-filled 1 BR/1 BA condo on streetcar line, 3 blocks to Canal & the Quarter. 1 block to St Charles & Mardi Gras parades.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1433 CONSTANCE Street
1433 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT. Amazing opportunity to rent a spacious dependency house.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1572 MAGAZINE Street
1572 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
475 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION! This cozy 1 BR/1 BA apartment is located right on Magazine St in the Historic Lower Garden District. This second floor apartment has access to a shared balcony overlooking Magazine Street.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Treme - Lafitte
1301 N RAMPART Street
1301 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
863 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom condo with 1.5 baths and gated off street parking right across the street from the French Quarter. Large walk-in shower with a separate tub. Easy access to I-10.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1366 CONSTANCE Street
1366 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
800 sqft
Classic and clean fully furnished rental in the thriving Lower Garden District. Located just steps from Second Line Studios and the CBD, this 1 BR 1 BA apartment has been recently updated and includes industrial chic design finishes. Easy to show.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1562 MAGAZINE Street
1562 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1600 sqft
A brand new renovation perched right on Magazine Street, our 5 bedroom, 3.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
606 BURGUNDY Street
606 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Level Rear Dependency in the French Quarter. Partially Furnished with Bed & Sleeper Sofa.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1457 JOSEPHINE Street
1457 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
834 sqft
One of Five furnished rentals in the highly sought after Lower Garden District. These apartments are newly renovated, very well maintained, and super cute. Pets on case by case basis with deposit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
2224 CHARTRES Street
2224 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
460 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION IN THE MARIGNY!! Cute guesthouse only 1.5 blocks from Frenchmen St and 3.5 blocks to the French Quarter. Partially furnished with utilities included. 1 bedroom/1 bath with a large kitchen and a king size bed. Shared courtyard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1432 FELICITY Street
1432 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1444 sqft
Fantastic renovated space in the charming Lower Garden District Situated between St Charles Ave and Coliseum Square Park, this lovely two bedroom/2 bath home is fully furnished and the rent is inclusive of all utilities.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1434 FELICITY Street
1434 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
915 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED- Large one bedroom in Beautiful Greek Revival Double with shared front porch and great bricked courtyard. Location is perfect to hop on streetcar. Open kitchen built to cook and entertain with no lack of space here. No carpet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
426 GRAVIER Street
426 Gravier Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Luxury 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment located in the heart of the CBD, just steps from the French Quarter. Originally constructed in the late 1800s, the space was gutted to the studs and rebuilt from the ground-up.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
921 CHARTRES Street
921 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1555 sqft
A lush courtyard, rich with history, welcomes you into this beautiful corner, two-story unit, with exceptional views of St. Louis Cathedral. High ceilings, open concept, and floor to ceiling windows lets in ample light throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
1712 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY Boulevard
1712 Oretha C Haley Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1228 sqft
Sophisticated & sleek, extra spacious 1 bed/1 bath furnished unit above The Ashe Cultural Arts Center. Soaring windows & top floor location offer panoramic views. Great walkability to restaurants & shops on OC Haley as well as St.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1176 MAGAZINE Street
1176 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
A coffee-lover's dream w/NOLA's very own French Truck Coffee just steps away. This adorable apartment in the Lower garden District is just a few blocks from the St. Charles Ave. Streetcar.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1224 ST CHARLES Avenue
1224 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
459 sqft
Beautiful Lower Garden District one bedroom w/oversized windows +1 gated parking space. Fully furnished & tucked away overlooking a pretty courtyard. Natural sunlight, wood floors, tall ceilings & large closet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1015 GOVERNOR NICHOLLS Street
1015 Governor Nicholls Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
850 sqft
This Great Condo is Situated Less than a Block from the NEW N.Rampart Street Carline & 2 Blocks from Esplanade Ave.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
821 DAUPHINE Street
821 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
848 sqft
Fully-renovated and furnished apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
127 CARONDELET Street
127 Carondelet Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1121 sqft
Modern and convenient living in historic Gallier Court. Fully furnished apt w/ ALL UTILITIES INCL.